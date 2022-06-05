This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Defense Distribution Depot San Joaquin received the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Two houses on Kavanagh Avenue near Holly Drive were gutted by a fire.
Kimball High held its first graduation ceremony in Don Nicholson Stadium June 3, when 323 seniors received their displomas.
Jordan Poppoff of Tracy is graduating magna cum laude from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
A Latin band provided music for the first summer concert series performance at McDonald Park.
25 years ago — 1997
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Tracy are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the founding of the service club. Present and former members are taking part in luncheon.
Tracy High’s softball team blanked the East Union Lancers, 3-0, to cinch a share of the Valley Oak League title.
Jefferson School District is reducing class size in the second grade after beginning the program in the first grade.
A Livermore couple has been arrested in a Tracy motel on charges of cloning cell phones.
Carl Pringle, a dispatcher for the Tracy Police Department, is retiring after 31 years as a communications operator.
West High graduating seniors have headed south to Orange County for the annual Disneyland Grad Nite trip.
50 years ago — 1972
Ernest Poletti, speech instructor at Tracy High School, gave the main address at the 1972 Memorial Day service at Tracy Public Cemetery.
Members of the American Legion and VFW auxiliaries are selling poppies to finance services for hospitalized veterans.
The cornerstone has been laid for the new Delta Island School District building on Union Island. (The school is now closed.)
Lucia Costa, a native of The Azores, is teaching Portuguese at Tracy Adult School.
Greg Smith, catcher, and Gary Russell, infielder, for the Tracy High Bulldogs baseball team, have been named to the All-Central California Conference team. Russell batted .379, and Smith, .314. Pitcher Brian Mizuno and shortstop John Gay were on the All-CCC second team.
75 years ago — 1947
Ground-breaking ceremonies were conducted on the afternoon of Memorial Day for Tracy Community Memorial Hospital. S.C. Giles & Co. has become the general contractor for the 40-bed star-shaped hospital building on a 3.5-acre site at Bessie and Eaton avenues.
Diplomas were awarded June 4 to 100 members of Tracy High’s Class of 1947 in the school auditorium. Speaker for the graduation exercises was James Corson, superintendent of Modesto City Schools.
The H.J. Heinz Co. is recruiting employees for its Tracy factory, which will soon begin processing fresh crops.
Shortstop Stan Butolph has won the batting title for the Tracy High baseball team with a .400 average.
New homes in the Sunset Park subdivision at 20th Street and Parker Avenue are selling at prices starting at $7,950.
100 years ago — 1922
Nineteen graduates of West Side Union High School were awarded diplomas at ceremonies held in the school auditorium. Speaker was William C. Wood, state superintendent of education.
Representatives of irrigation districts on the West Side gathered in Tracy to learn how they could use electricity generated at the new Don Pedro Dam, which is now being constructed by the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts.
The new Tracy Lions Club has established a cap in membership at 45. Others must await vacancies.
- Tracy Press archives
