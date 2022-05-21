This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Tracy High senior Cody Daniel has received an academic scholarship from University of the South in Seewanee, Tenn., that will allow him to play quarterback for the Division III Tigers.
Tracy Press Editor Michael Langley has won a first-place plaque in the California Newspaper Publishers Association Better Newspaper Contest for an opinion column.
Emily Axford, a 17-year-old Kimball High junior, has been named Tracy’s Distinguished Young Woman of the Year at the pageant sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Tracy.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Leroy Ornellas of Tracy and Assemblyman Bill Berryhill of Ceres shared views in a candidates forum for the 5th State Senate District seat.
Some 600 youngsters turned out for the Eagles Lake Mud Run at the resort near Mossdale on the San JoaquinRiver.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy’s population of 46,050 showed a 2.7 percent growth rate, the highest in San JoaquinCounty. Manteca has a slightly larger population of 45,950 with a slightly slower growth rate of 2.2 percent.
A mini-park at Steinbeck Way and Russell Street has been named for Fred Icardi, a former Tracy mayor and City Council member who died in 1981.
Parents camped out over night at MelvilleJacobsonElementary School for a chance at enrolling their children in Jacobson’s kindergarten classes.
The Jefferson School Band earned a “Superior” rating at the annual California Music Educators Concert Band Competition held in Stockton.
The Tracy High FFA vegetable-judging team of Melissa Shaapman, Shannon Erich and Brian Pombo won first place in state competition held at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
Tracy commuters to jobs in the Bay Area applauded the opening of BART’s Dublin-Pleasanton station. Tracy native Jeff Pribyl designed the station.
50 years ago — 1972
On a split 3-2 vote of the City Council, Richard Hastie has been re-elected Tracy’s mayor. He was first elected to a one-year term as mayor in 1969.
Sixteen students from abroad came to Tracy over the last weekend to take part in AFS Weekend sponsored by the Tracy American Field Service program committee.
Bruce Keplinger threw a four-hitter as the Tracy High baseball Bulldogs downed the Lodi Flames 4-0 at Lodi’s Lawrence Park.
JeffersonSchool students are presenting their version of “Babes in Toyland.” The production is directed by Jefferson Principal Tom Hawkins.
Tracy schools are holding open houses to celebrate Public Schools Week.
Bakersfield developer John Deeter has started construction of the 112-space Green Oaks Mobile Home Park on MacArthur Drive.
75 years ago — 1947
After the second fund-raising drive concluded when the goal of $156,000 of contributions and pledges was reached, ground-breaking of TracyCommunityMemorialHospital have been scheduled for May 30.
The Tracy Plunge on Holly Drive is now open for the summer swim season. The pool is open to the public from 4 to 6 p.m. on school days after swim classes for elementary school students are concluded and from 2 to 6 p.m. weekends.
Chief of Police Evan Wyman has announced that all illegal gambling in Tracy is now “closed down tight” after directives were received from District Attorney Chester Watson.
Yeomans Furniture has been evicted from 332 Central Avenue, but Stanley Yeomans plans to keep the business open in another location.
100 years ago — 1922
The Southern Pacific has received a temporary restraining order from the San Joaquin County Superior Court halting reconstruction of Sixth and Fourth streets. SP claims the 8-inch pavement depth in the project’s specifications is too expensive, and a thinner pavement is in order.
The newly organized Tracy Lions Club has held a charter Day luncheon at the Masonic Hall.
- Tracy Press archives
