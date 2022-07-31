This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Gary Kinst of the Lincoln Highway Association posted several Lincoln Highway signs in Tracy. He has written a book on the first coast-to-coast highway that passed through Tracy from 1914 to 1928.
Local pharmacist Harold Reich is the new president of the Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club.
Tracy Police arrested a burglary suspect in Lathrop following a high-speed chase with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.
Rouse Properties, which operates the West Valley Mall, has added several new businesses in the last several months.
Tracy area’s corn crop is showing good yields, according to local growers.
25 years ago — 1997
Plans to build a car wash on Naglee Road have been rejected by the Tracy Planning Commission, which concluded the business was not consistent with the center for auto dealerships.
El Castillo Mexican restaurant at the corner of Sixth Street and Central Avenue has been closed for four months and won’t be reopening, according to owners Ray and Josephine Morelos.
The Teamsters union is still considering a strike while negotiations continue with Summit Logistics, which operates the Safeway distribution center west of town.
Derek Cotton, a West High senior, has returned from Camp Royal, a Rotary leadership camp near Oakhurst.
50 years ago — 1972
An arsonist set five haystacks afire in the Tracy area. A home on Clover Road was also scene of a fire.
Jack Swan, a former member of the Tracy City Council, is leading a campaign to end West Side Irrigation District taxation of property within the city limits.
San Joaquin County supervisors have allocated $140,000 for the development of the Larch-Community Center on Larch Road.
George’s Service Gassers ran over Owen’s Jewelry, 22-7, in PeeWee League youth baseball action. Gerald Farfield and Albert Bogetti limited Owen’s batters to two hits.
A 48-year-old Fremont man was killed when his experimental miniature bi-wing plane crashed near Tracy Municipal Airport.
75 years ago — 1947
The Old Mission Bakery is reopening in a new building located at 50 W. 10th Street. The building, owned by retired jeweler Les Von Dack, is the first retail structure on West 10th. Kiddies Toggery occupies half of the building.
Paul Harding, chief engineer for Highway District 10, has reported that traffic lights are being considered for several intersections of 11th Street in Tracy.
The new Tracy factory now accounts for 15 percent of the H.J. Heinz Co. production in the U.S., according to H.J. Heinz II, company president.
100 years ago — 1922
Home deliveries of bread, a standard operation for bakeries for many years, is ending, according to local bakers.
The California Band of Oakland came to Tracy to present an open-air concert.
Charles Boltzen has been installed as new president of the Tracy unit of the Native Sons of the Golden West.
- Tracy Press archives
