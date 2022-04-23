This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
After 14 months of being closed for renovation, Lincoln Park has been reopened with new grass that will be available for Tracy’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
Harvesting of the first cutting of alfalfa in Tracy area hay fields has started. The crop looks good in quality and tonnage with fields free of weeds, reported Rick Staas, CEO of the San Joaquin Valley Hay Growers Association.
What for many years had been the home of Dick’s Newsstand on Central Avenue has become the Downtown Tobacco and Gift Shop.
A chain-link fence is being constructed around the New Jerusalem Airport that is owned by the City of Tracy. Other improvements will be made for the landing field built during World War II for student pilots from Stockton Field to make touch-and-go practice landings.
25 years ago — 1997
An inmate-transfer hub has been constructed at Deuel Vocational Institution east of Tracy. (DVI, built in 1953, was closed a year ago.)
Alice Magor, co-owner of Magor’s Men’s Wear on Central Avenue, has celebrated her 90th birthday. She was the widow of Elsworth “Curly” Magor, who died in 1983.
A Staples store has been opened in the Tracy Marketplace shopping Center on West Grant Line Road.
Tracy High graduate Lisa Blanco, now a student at Stanford, has received a $1,000 Kiwanis Club scholarship. (She is now an attorney in Stockton.)
Jeanine Haldi, a sophomore at West High, is heading for the Netherlands this summer for a week-long volleyball excursion.
The City Council has boosted Tracy water rates 8%, setting the average monthly household water bill at $21.30.
David Medina, an 18-year-old senior at Tracy High, has been honored at Stanislaus State for his prize-winning poem about Mexican-American labor leader and civil rights advocate Cesar Chavez.
50 years ago — 1972
Plans for the new City Hall have been delivered to the City Council. The building will be located on East 10th Street just east of East Street in Tracy Civic Center.
Roger Rehn, a Tracy native and manager of the Tracy Branch of Wells Fargo Bank, has been elected president of the Tracy Rotary Club.
Steve Jost, a Tracy High senior, has won the zone Lions Club speech contest held in Escalon.
John “Boomer” Thompson, No. 1 on the engineers’ seniority list for Southern Pacific operations working out of Tracy, has retired after 47 ½ years working on the railroad.
Local artist Louise Clever is displaying her woodcuts and etchings at Wadsworth Memorial Library.
Groundbreaking of low-rent and senior-citizen housing to be built in Wainwright Village was held in the Tracy Inn Gold Room because of rain.
75 years ago — 1947
Plans for a new city sewage disposal and treatment plant have been approved by the City Council.
Neal Hottel has opened Tracy Radiator Shop at the corner of Sixth and B streets.
A new set of bleachers has been acquired for the Frontier Days horse show at the Tracy Ballpark. Capacity has been boosted to 3,000 spectators.
Softball play at the Tracy Ballpark kicks off May 5. Jim Mackin will be the official scorekeeper.
Pittsburg High’s track and field team waxed Tracy High, 57-41.
Claudette Colbert and Walter Pigeon are playing leading roles in “The Secret Hart,” playing at the Grand Theatre.
Tracy High’s baseball team suffered its first league defeat, losing to Manteca, 10-5.
100 years ago — 1922
The state engineer will attend a meeting of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District’s board of directors to help determine the cost-per-acre of building the system.
Thomas Garner has been elected Tracy’s new mayor, succeeding Nelson Dwelly.
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire that gutted a cabin on Tracy’s Southside.
- Tracy Press archives
