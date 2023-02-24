This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Seven local wrestlers – including four from West High, two from Kimball High and one from Tracy High -- captured league titles in their respective tournaments.
High school seniors became teachers for younger children at the annual Expressions regional art show held at Tracy Community Center.
Sheriff’s Deputy David Buettner and Defense Depot firefighter Jesus Ortega III represented Tracy in state competition after being named winners of the annual Legion Law and Order Night judging at the American Legion Hall.
Tracy police surrounded a house on Birch Drive in search of a man who was suspected of stealing mail from a community mailbox.
San Joaquin County supervisors have approved a general plan that pushes development away from productive farmland.
25 years ago — 1998
Representatives of Tracy teachers at Tracy Unified School District have agreed on terms of a new contract that will provide teachers with a 9% raise during the next two years.
Sean McCartney, a 1994 graduate of Tracy High, is proving to be a key defensive player for the Humboldt State Lumber Jacks basketball team.
Tracy Unified School District plans to hire a coordinator for year-round schools, which is now in the planning stage.
The Tracy-area United Way campaign has raised a record $175,000 to provide financial support for a number of non-profit organizations.
Office furniture is being moved out of the West Coast headquarters for the H.J. Heinz Co., which will close when the Tracy factory is closed at the end of the month.
50 years ago — 1973
James T. Bell has filed a petition with 3,000 signatures and a writ of mandate in San Joaquin County Superior Court asking county supervisors to rescind their ordinance incorporating Tracy into the South County court district.
Retail sales in Tracy have increased 24.5% in the third quarter over last year.
Nicki Bowen has won the Tracy Junior Miss pageant, which offers scholarships. She will compete in the state pageant.
Area hay growers gathered at the Tracy Inn to discuss how to produce quality hay and how more hay should be used.
Tracy High’s basketball team snapped out of a seven-game losing streak with a 55-40 win over Beyer of Modesto
100 years ago — 1923
Tracy volunteers planted 1,100 black walnut and 50 sycamore trees over a nine-mile stretch of the Lincoln Highway during Washington’s Birthday holiday.
Thomas M. Cook, an employee of the Tracy Lumber Co., has been missing for two weeks, and friends are worried that he has met with foul play.
- Tracy Press archives
