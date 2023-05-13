This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter is celebrating its 25-year anniversary with an open house. It started serving Tracy in April 1988.
Gerry Saunders, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, has been installed exalted ruler of the Tracy Elks Lodge. Saunders succeeds Frank DeSoto as leader of the local fraternal organization.
Tracy High senior left-handed pitcher Jonah Wesely struck out 18 batters while throwing a no-hitter in the Bulldogs’ 6-0 win over Chavez.
A group of West High seniors toured Deuel Vocational Institution east of Tracy to gain a better understanding of the medium-security prison’s facilities, programs and employment opportunities.
25 years ago — 1988
Wells Fargo Bank is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a bank robber who held up an employee of the bank’s Tracy branch at gunpoint.
A Deuel Vocational Institution inmate escaped by hiding in a laundry truck. The inmate was serving a sentence of 30 years to life for robbing a bank in Stockton.
West High’s varsity softball team blitzed Sonora, 10-1, to even its Valley Oak League record to 3-3.
Lori Fenley, in her second year as a teacher at Bohn Elementary School, has been nominated for the “New Educators Award of Merit.”
Tracy Methodist Pastor Thomas Butler has authored a book focusing on the role of women in the Christian ministry.
50 years ago — 1973
Former Assemblyman Bob Monagan, who was recently appointed assistant secretary of transportation in the Nixon administration, was honored at a dinner held in the Tracy Inn Gold Room.
Army Maj. James Kalanges of the Defense Depot Tracy staff was featured speaker at Tracy’s Loyalty Day program that followed a parade in downtown Tracy.
Tracy off-road racing enthusiasts Bob Carter and Pete Tolbert were behind the wheels of their Volkswagen-powered sprint buggies at the West Capital Raceway in Sacramento.
Norm Edwards, a Tracy-based Southern Pacific engineer, escaped serious injury when bombs exploded in SP’s Roseville switching yard, where Edwards was working.
100 years ago — 1923
A group of Banta-Carbona Irrigation District land owners who had originally petitioned to be withdrawn from the tax-supported district, have changed their minds and have asked that the petition be scrapped.
Paving of Fourth and Sixth streets on both sides of the Southern Pacific switching yard has been approved by the city council.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.