This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Tracy is fine and has a bright economic future, Mayor Brent Ives declared at the State of the City program held in the Grand Theatre. Hamid Moghadam, chairman and co-CEO of Prologis, was featured speaker.
The Mi Pueblo Market, featuring Latin American groceries, has opened its doors at 3225 N. Tracy Blvd.
Andrea Fagundes and Jennifer Moore have joined Julie Van Os as co-owners of Athletic Perfection All-Star Cheer and Tumbling.
After three decades of service, Irene Rose is retiring as crime-prevention specialist with the Tracy Police Department.
West High FFA members Megan and Kristina Teese have been awarded State FFA Degrees at the annual FFA state conference at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
25 years ago — 1997
A proposal to change the class schedule for the Tracy Unified School District to a year-round program has been put on hold after receiving thumbs down at a public meeting at Hirsch Elementary School.
Ron Anderson, the operator of the Tracy Inn Restaurant for the last 11 months, has announced he is closing the business because of financial problems.
The city staff is negotiating a development agreement with Citation Homes for a 390-home subdivision on a 605-acre site along Lammers Road between Fabian and Byron roads.
Tracy Elks are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Tracy Elks Lodge in 1957.
The San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) has given the city of Tracy the green light to annex 40 acres of property east of MacArthur Drive in south Tracy for development.
Altamont Raceway Park west of Tracy has opened its 1997 auto-racing season. About 6,000 racing fans turned out for the NASCAR-sanctioned races.
50 years ago — 1972
Tracy Police officer John Dubitsky has announced he is a candidate for constable of the Tracy Judicial District. He has been on the Tracy force for 26 years.
Fred Guettler is the new plant engineer for H.J. Heinz Co., trading jobs with Gus Nicholas, who will manage engineering at the Heinz plant in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Duncan-Russell teacher Michael McGuire and Anna Scalise of Redwood City were married Feb. 19 at the Stanford University Memorial Church.
Steve Gemelos led the Tracy High Bulldogs to the championship of the Tracy Lions Club Basketball Tournament. He set a new scoring record of 1,206 points during his Tracy High career.
Tracy dairyman Manuel Furtado is the new chairman of Area IV of the California Resource Conservation District.
75 years ago — 1947
The Tracy City Council has voted to install 442 dual parking meters in the downtown business district. The council was told by the manufacturer that the meters will generate $12,500 a year for the city after the firm receives half of the annual revenue to pay off cost of the meters.
The new campaign is being launched to raise funds to complete the construction of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital.
G. Clayton Wilkinson, who has practiced law in Modesto, has become a new associate in the law practice of J. Kingsley Chadeayne.
Cochran Co. Inc., headed by Tracy resident Lindsey Cochran, has purchased the local interests of Robert T. Cochran & Co. of New York City from Lindsey Cochran’s father.
The new firm will continue growing, packing and shipping fresh fruits and vegetables from its Sixth Street facilities.
Tornell Construction Co. is building a new dry-cleaning plant on West 10th Street for Globe Cleaners, operated by Kermit “Slim” Thornton.
100 years ago — 1922
William Schlossman and Martin Bronich were re-elected trustees of the West Side Union High School District after a last-minute write-in campaign for George Good and Lawrence Fabian failed.
A petition has been presented to the county board of supervisors asking that a road district be established to provide funds to pave the highway between Tracy and Vernalis.
— Tracy Press archives
