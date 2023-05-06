This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Nancy Morehead, a former Tracy High swim coach and long-distance runner, crossed the finish line of the 117th Boston Marathon just ahead of two large explosions that killed three people.
The cost of monthly sewer bills in Tracy is increasing $3 a month, city officials have told Tracy residents.
Rajan Zed gave the first Hindu invocation at the beginning of the Tracy City Council meeting. Zed traveled from Reno to lead the prayer.
Two men armed with handguns robbed a convenience store on Grant Line Road.
Helm’s Ale House is moving from the corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue to the corner of Sixth Street and Central Avenue. The building at the former location was condemned as a structural hazard and for other issues.
25 years ago — 1998
Establishment of a fixed-route bus system in Tracy has been delayed by the lack of funding for the four-route system with a single transfer point, possibly the city’s transportation center at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
Although Altamont Commuter Express trains are not yet running, Tracy’s station for ACE trains has been dedicated at its location at Tracy Boulevard and the Union Pacific tracks.
Billy Tipton, a 1996 graduate of West High, has signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of Redlands.
A second public hearing by LAFCO on the annexation of property for the Tracy Hills development will be held at the request of Alameda County, which has voiced concern about the project south of town.
50 years ago — 1973
Candidates for seats on the Tracy Joint Union High School’s board of trustees answered questions at a public forum.
Tracy City Council member and Tracy area historian Earle Williams has been named San Joaquin County’s “Star Senior” for his contributions to the city council and community organizations.
Martha Serrato reigned as queen of the annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta sponsored by the Guadalupe Society.
Ten young women are candidates for Miss Tracy. The pageant will be held June 9 during the annual Tracy Chamber of Commerce dinner in the Tracy Ballroom.
Gilbert Carera, John Morehouse and Lynn Dell Hawkins were top participants in the annual George Parker Junior Olympics.
100 years ago — 1923
Theodore Lucas is fighting charges brought against him by Tracy Police for possession of alcohol.
John Cardoza and John Silva of the Naglee-Burk District have been cited in Tracy Judicial District Court for not having their school-age children enrolled in school, violating the compulsory-school law.
- Tracy Press archives
