This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Although the number of crimes reported to the Tracy Police Department increased in 2011, the per-capita rate dipped, according to Tracy Police officers.
Zane Johnston, the city’s chief financial officer, has reported the city has $7.2 million to spend on capital improvement projects. A new animal pound tops the priority list.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Maciel has announced he will be a candidate for a second term on the City Council.
The city’s sales-tax revenues increased 15 percent in 2011, reported Andrew Malik, the city’s development and engineering services director.
Tracy High’s varsity baseball team stayed atop the San Joaquin Athletic Association standings after blasting Bear Creek, 6-1, in Stockton.
Dina Sani, a native of Byron, celebrated her 100th birthday April 4 at New Hope Active Care.
25 years ago — 1997
Gretchen Talley, one of Tracy’s most-active volunteers, was honored at the recent All-District Music Festival for her many years to presenting music scholarships to district students.
After 14 months of undergoing renovation, Lincoln Park has been reopened in time for the Thursday evening music concerts and the Fourth of July celebration.
Justin Woo cleared the pole vault bar at 14 feet 1¼ inches to lead Tracy High’s entrants in the Stanford Invitational high school track and field meet.
Tracy High has suspended off-campus lunches for a week in response to complaints from neighbors of student lunch-time antics, including speeding vehicles and trash-strewn lawns.
The Tracy Fire Department has held a basic fire response academy, teaching residents to respond to small fires before they become large blazes.
Tracy Public Schools trustees have given the green light to establishing Tracy’s first magnet elementary school at Poet-Christian School.
The Tracy Kmart store will be closed within a month, prompting shoppers to line up in front of the store at Grant Line Road and Tracy Boulevard before doors open in order to cash in on store-closing bargains.
Retired Tracy elementary school teacher Wanda Hirsch toured the new school that is named for her.
Site 300, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s explosive test site in Corral Hollow Canyon, is no longer on the Department of Energy’s radioactive dump site list.
Tracy High’s undefeated boys’ swim team nailed East Union of Manteca, 106- 61.
50 years ago — 1972
Ron Fagundes of Tracy High set a new school record of 46.7 in the quarter-mile, but the Bulldog track and field team lost to Stagg of Stockton, 95-37.
Tracy High student-body President Leslie Towns has been named winner of the Elks Leadership Award. She has been accepted at the University of California, Berkeley.
Steve Arnaudo, president of the Tracy High Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees, is one of the judges for the Bank of America Achievement Awards.
Tracy native Albert Correia has been named executive vice president of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.
Coming as no surprise, Steve Gemelos has been named winner of the Martinet Trophy as the most-outstanding player on the Tracy High basketball team.
Tracy has been selected as the location of its first distribution center. The regional Handyman hardware company’s facility will be located at the corner or Grant Line Road and MacArthur Drive.
75 years ago — 1947
Harold Gallagher and Archie Corbari, both members of the Tracy High FFA Chapter, entered prize-winning Hereford cattle in the Grand National Livestock Show at the San Francisco Cow Palace.
Ray McCoy, general chairman of the 1947 Frontier Days celebration, reports a wide variety of activities are planned for this year’s event. Charlie Clark is in charge of street dances, which will be held May 23 and 24.
The Tracy Junior Chamber of Commerce has been officially launched with 75 active members.
Manuel Rico is opening a new facility at 80 E. 10th St., for his Studebaker auto dealership. (The building now houses NAPA Auto Parts.)
100 years ago — 1922
Pioneers of the West Side of San Joaquin County has been recently organized in Tracy and will hold its first banquet in the Odd Fellows Hall.
Local merchants have called the recent Trade in Tracy Week “a big success.”
The American Restaurant on Central Avenue has been remodeled and now promises to be “The best place in town to eat at prices that will not spoil your appetite.”
- Tracy Press archives
