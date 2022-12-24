This week in Tracy history:
10 years ago — 2012
Construction of the new football stadium at Tracy High School is moving forward. It is being named for Wayne Schneider, longtime Tracy High football coach, whose teams were twice Sac-Joaquin Section champions.
The Keldon Chase home at 1372 Fruitwood Way has been crowned winner of the home and garden category of the Holiday Decorating Contest sponsored by the Tracy Rotary Club.
Tracy’s Latino community is holding the annual Posadas observance to usher in Christmas observances.
A 16-team field has been lined up to play in the 24th Annual Tracy Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
25 years ago — 1997
Despite complaints from neighbors that they weren’t consulted, construction is moving ahead on a new park in the Muirfield subdivision.
Inmates who were locked down in August at Deuel Vocational Institution east of Tracy are being released into the main-stream prison population.
Former Tracy High football standout Robert “McCovey” Henson is a division lieutenant governor of Kiwanis Clubs providing books to students.
Although Michael Oliveira played an outstanding game, the West High Wolf Pack couldn’t match the power of Del Rio in the finals of the Sac-Joaquin Section II playoffs.
A 39-year-old Tracy man has been arrested and charged with the Nov. 30 murder of a service station employee.
50 years ago — 1972
Cold weather has hit the Tracy area. The temperature on the thermometer at the firehouse has dipped to 21 degrees, the coldest recorded here in the past decade.
Frank Marty has launched a rent-a-Santa operation to provide Tracy families with a visit by Santa for their children.
Tracy’s California Highway Patrol office, established in 1967, has become a full-scale area office.
Jil Tometch has been elected chairman of the Pink Ladies division of the Tracy Hospital Auxiliary.
Tracy veterinarian Dr. Ernest Makino is taking part in a seminar at an animal-health seminar in Reno.
The staff of the Tracy Post Office is geared up for the last-minute Christmas rush, according to Postmaster Robert Hedrich.
75 years ago 1947
New directors elected by Tracy Chamber of Commerce members are J.A. Ratekin, V.W. Rothe, G.I. Olsen, Bruce Hotchkiss, Vern Johnson and C.E. “Pete” Ritter.
Evelyn Furtado Focha and Aline “Jerry” Knutsen are the new owners of the Tracy Beauty Salon in the Anderson Drug Store on Central Avenue.
More than 80 children were guests of the Tracy Lions Club at its Christmas meeting in the Tracy Inn Rose Room.
100 years ago — 1922
A large Christmas tree has been located in front of the City Hall and Fire Station at Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
Construction of the General Milk Co. condensed-milk plant is moving along in good fashion, according to company officials.
Voters have approved bonds to finance city public works facilities. A bond issue to build a firehouse on Tracy’s Southside did not pass, however.
- Tracy Press archives
