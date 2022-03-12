This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Quick action by an off-duty San Francisco police officer saved the life of a 15-month-old boy, whose father found him face down in a fish pond in the family’s backyard.
A kitchen fire spread throughout a two-story house on Beverdor Avenue, causing major damage.
Three high school wrestlers from Tracy have qualified for the California State Championships in Bakersfield. They were Ulyses Juan and Matt Mahe of West High and Trent Nicholson of Kimball High.
Tracy High drama and music students are presenting their version of the musical, West Side Story,” in Emma Baumgardner Theater.
Nurses at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital gathered in front of the hospital to support their campaign to unionize the hospital.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy native Jeff Pribyl, a San Francisco architect, was the designer of the new Dublin Pleasanton BART station that is being opened.
A Tracy woman was run over on 11th Street near MacArthur Drive by a hit-and-run driver. A second car then ran over the woman lying in the street, but stopped to call police.
West High’s boys’ basketball team is getting ready to play Foothill High in Sacramento for the Division title of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
The Tracy factory of the H.J. Heinz Co. has so far avoided layoffs that Heinz is making worldwide.
Joan Matthews, a former trustee of San Joaquin Delta College, has been named “Woman of the Year” for the 5th State Senate District, according to State Senator Pat Johnston (D-Stockton).
50 years ago — 1972
The Tracy City Council has approved putting a $2 million sewer project bond issue on the June ballot. If approved by voters, service of the bonds would be $2 a month for homeowners.
Clarence Mobley, an early employee of Defense Depot Tracy, has retired after 28 years of federal service.
The historic Byron Hot Springs Hotel has been purchased by Jon Adams of World Properties, Inc. who plans to make improvements.
Tracy High history and speech teacher John Marhcello has announced he is a candidate for the Fifth Supervisorial District.
Seventh-grader Sanna Wohl and eighth-grader John Chao are Senior Elementary School “Students of the Month.”
Craig McLeod is president of the 106-member Tracy High FFA Chapter that is celebrating National FFA Week.
75 years ago — 1947
Mayor John Stocking is chairman of the 1947 Red Cross campaign in Tracy.
Tracy High drama students are presenting “Uncertain Wings” play in the school auditorium. Lead roles are played by Roy Lockwood, Ron Van Hagen, Mary Andritsas and Kattherine Dunn.
C.E. “Pete” Ritter is heading the second campaign to raise funds to complete Tracy Community Memorial Hospital.
A Pittsburg man has been fined $250 in Tracy Judicial Court for shooting pheasants out of season on Union Island.
100 years ago — 1922
A local hardware store is selling 10-gallon milk cans for $3.75.
Farmers along River Road on the west side of the San Joaquin River are protesting plans to route the proposed West Side Highway in that area.
Barns of the Lewis Park Ranch on the west end of town were destroyed by a fire.
- Tracy Press archives
