This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Tracy High’s mock-trial team has taken first place in countywide competition. Leading the Tracy High team in points were juniors Katie Low, Chase Armadand and Angela Mesgarzadeh and senior Jennifer Kim.
Officials from California Lutheran University toured the Tracy area while considering what city would be best for a second campus. (Tracy was not chosen.)
The city’s administrative services director, Jenny Haruyama, has projected the city deficit will shrink.
Services have been held for John J. Serpa, a Marine Corps Purple Heart veteran of World War II who later became captain in the Tracy Police Department.
25 years ago — 1998
Tracy’s five City Council members stood atop an old River levee to see where the city’s wastewater winds up.
Adults applying for temporary housing at McHenry House Family Shelter are now required to take a drug test.
The 64 housing starts in Tracy during February are an 88 percent increase over the same month a year earlier.
A 65,000-quare-foot addition to a warehouse at Defense Depot Tracy will be constructed to hold flammable materials.
Clover Middle School staffers are considering having students wear uniforms.
Sister Maureen O’Brien, former principal of St. Bernard’s School, has been named San Joaquin County Schoolmaster of the year.
50 years ago — 1973
A $1.6 million bond issue to provide local funding for reconstruction of buildings at Tracy High has been approved by district voters by a 3-1 margin.
Scott Butler has been named most-valuable player on the 1972-73 Tracy High boys’ varsity basketball team.
Steve Orsolini, Tracy High senior, is the winner of the annual speech contest sponsored by the Tracy Lions Club.
Charles Stille and Virgil Wible have sold Tracy Grocery at the corner of Ninth Street and Central Avenue to Jim Fong.
Central School Principal George Kelly has been named San Joaquin County “Mr. Safety of 1972.”
100 years ago — 1923
Albert Bradshaw, ditch superintendent of the Naglee-Burk Irrigation District. was electrocuted at the district’s pumping station. He died instantly.
A giant tank with a capacity of storing 750,000 barrels of crude oil is nearing completion at the Associated Pipe Line’s plant southwest of town. The tank will store bunker fuel for Southern Pacific steam engines.
- Tracy Press archives
