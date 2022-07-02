This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Tracy High graduate Matt Overton is auctioning off three footballs signed by players with the Indianapolis Colts, which Overton has joined as a long-snapper. The auction raises funds for scholarships for former players with Tracy youth-football teams.
Gretchen Talley has retired after 20 years as a member of the San Joaquin County Board of Education. She is a former Tracy High trustee who was named Tracy “Citizen of the Year” in 1991.
Dr. Nelson Hu, a Tracy orthodondist, has become president of the Tracy Rotary Club. He succeeds City Manager Leon Churchill as club president.
Some 90 members of the Theatre Historical Society of America have visited Tracy’s Grand Theatre Center of the Arts as part of a tour of venues in California’s Central Valley.
A restored Lincoln Park has once again become the center of Tracy’s Fourth of July celebration.
25 years ago — 1997
A new Tracy mini-park has been dedicated in the name of Albert Emhoff, a long-time manager of Banta softball teams, a member of the Tracy District Recreation Commission and trustee of the Banta Elementary School District.
Brinton R. McCusker has joined the Stroup and Bakerink Law firm.
Bill Koster of Tracy has been elected president of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau. Koster farms 800 acres of row and tree crops in the Vernalis area. His father, Cliff Koster, served as Farm Bureau president in 1977 and 1978.
Tracy Young actors performed the musical, “The Sound of Music,” at Emma Baumgardner Theater at Tracy High.
The Carson & Barnes Circus came to Tracy and performed twice at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.
Two new motels — the Hampton Inn and Fairfield Inn — will soon be in business near the West Valley Mall.
50 years ago — 1972
Clyde Bland, a local State Farm agent, has become a new member of the Tracy Planning Commission. He has been a Tracy resident since 1963.
Dr. Ernest Makino, president of the Tracy Rotary Club, has returned from Houston, Texas, where he attended the Rotary International convention.
Bill Taylor, the Stockton Record’s Tracy representative since 1930, has retired after 51 years with the Record.
The City Council has approved a pay package for city employees that includes a 5.7 percent pay increase.
75 years ago — 1947
Archie and Simon Saltzman have come from San Francisco to open The Hub, a working men’s clothing store at Seventh Street and Central Avenue.
Three people were killed in a fire that gutted the City Hotel on Fourth Street.
100 years ago — 1922
Ed Christian is the new president of the Vernalis Social Club.
After putting up $10,000 to show financial stability and a security bond, F.T. Johnston Construction Co. was awarded the contract to pave 11th Street.
The Tracy Bakery on Central Avenue bakes fresh bread twice a day.
