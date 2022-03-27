This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
The Owens-Illinois glass-container plant has reached its 50th anniversary. The plant, located southwest of Tracy off Schulte Road, was opened March 19, 1962. Three current employees — Don Low, Max Mobley and Arleen Robbins — were there when the plant was opened.
After two recent wins, West High’s boys’ basketball team is ranked second highest in the San Joaquin Section.
Dianne Timan has been appointed a director of the Tracy Cemetery District.
Millennium girls’ soccer team blanked Delta Charter, 7-0, to take its sixth win in seven games.
Patricia Speer has been named to fill the vacant seat on the Banta Elementary School District’s board of trustees created with Daniel Rocha’s resignation.
Kimball High students have opened their production of the musical, “Oklahoma!”
25 years ago — 1997
Members of the Tracy Lions Club are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the service club in 1922.
The Jefferson Elementary School District is starting construction of the district’s second school, named Monticello, the name of Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia estate.
West Side Bank has become a branch of U.S. Bank system. The bank was opened by local investors in April 1981.
Workers at the H.J. Heinz Co. factory have learned the plant is on the “hit list” of Heinz facilities most likely to be closed. A decision will be announced April 30.
Dr, Antonio Guterres, prime minister of Portugal, is scheduled to visit a Tracy dairy April 6 during a tour of dairies in California operated by families from The Azores.
50 years ago — 1972
Donnie Hopkins of Tracy has been named San Joaquin County “Safety Woman of the Year” in recognition of her many years of volunteer efforts with the Tracy Safety Council.
Tracy High juniors Paul Teranishi and Judy Bell will represent Tracy at Boys and Girls State conferences this summer in Sacramento.
A scenic corridor established by San Joaquin County supervisors along a 15-mile of stretch near Tracy has banned billboards and other signs.
A new water-clarification unit installed at the Holly Sugar factory has cut the beet-sugar operation’s water usage in half.
Steve Jost has captured first place in the annual speech contest sponsored by the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club.
Specialist Fourth Class Steve Guevara, a radio operator with the 101st Airborne Division, has returned from duty in Vietnam.
The Tracy High Bulldogs won the Tracy Lions Club Basketball Tournament with a 71-52 win over Concord High.
75 years ago — 1947
The Tracy City Council has decided to move City Hall from the 1917 building at Ninth Street and Central Avenue to the one-time Central School building farther north on Central.
Jean Rosso of Carnoules, France, has arrived in Tracy and will soon marry James Austin, whom she met while he served in the U.S. Army in France during World War II.
Three civilian workers at the Tracy Quartermaster Sub-depot received first and second-degree burns when a fire exploded in a pit burning unfit food.
Services have been held for Claude Shupe, 44, who died from injuries sustained several weeks earlier when attacked by robbers at a Tracy service station where he worked.
100 years ago — 1922
Directors of the newly formed Banta-Carbona Irrigation District have decided to go ahead with an election to vote on a bond issue. Some opposition to the bonds has surfaced.
Seven Tracy men have become candidates for city trustees (City Council) in the April municipal election.
- Tracy Press archives
