This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
The City Council along with staff members have started planning specific areas of development in the Cordes Ranch west of town.
Purchase of an armored vehicle for the Tracy Police Department has been approved by the City Council. The cost: $282,000.
Three youth-sports organizations have applied for leases of playing fields at the new sports complex on former Holly Sugar Corp. property. They are Tracy Babe Ruth, Tracy Little League and Tracy Futbol Club.
Service club emblems are displayed on a Welcome-to-Tracy sign on the west entrance to town.
Dave Norris of Tracy has been elected national judge advocate general of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Last year, he was VFW national chief of staff.
Banta School has inaugurated an all-fresh food program in the school cafeteria.
25 years ago 1997
Jefferson School District trustees are seeking to receive $600,000 in state funds to provide part of the financing for a new multi-purpose room at Monticello Elementary School.
After 29 years, Frank Campbell has retired as controller of the Holly Sugar Corp. factory north of town.
Brittany Daniels, a member of the Northwest Express Track Club, took eighth in long-jump finals of the Junior Olympics National Championships in Baton Rouge, La.
A barbecue kicked off the 11th annual Tracy Dry Bean Festival.
Tracy Police officers have taken part in block parties on the National Night Out.
Two new portable classrooms are being added to New Jerusalem School as enrollment increases.
50 years ago — 1972
The Tracy City Council has joined the movement to end payment of West Side Irrigation District taxation of land within the city limits.
Quality Ink has established an ink-processing plant in the former Carbona Warehouse.
A PBY-6A World War II patrol plane has arrived at Tracy Municipal Airport. Other WWII vintage planes may arrive later.
Paced by the running of three former Tracy High standouts, Greg Smith, McCovey Henson and Bruce Keplinger, the South defeated the North, 28-6, in the annual Optimist High School Football Game.
Services have been held for Mike Obad, Sr., a native of Yugoslavia and a pioneer Tracy restaurant owner.
75 years ago — 1947
The first shipment of packed green tomatoes has left the George Covert packing shed near the Carbona Western Pacific station. The first ripe tomatoes have reached the Heinz factory.
A 13-year-old Tracy boy has become the victim of polio.
The Tracy exhibit at the San Joaquin County Fair has been awarded four first-place ribbons and seven seconds.
Services were held in San Francisco for Elda Slack, a member of the pioneer Wachsmuth family and sister of the late Mae Grunauer, who was wife of Tracy’s first mayor, Abe Grunauer.
100 years ago — 1922
A meeting of city trustees (City Council) turned into a free-for-all when members debated the paving contract for the new West Park subdivision.
Chief of Police Jack Madrid has undergone surgery in San Francisco to improve the condition of his arm that was injured in a battle with a bank robber in Tracy.
- Tracy Press archives
