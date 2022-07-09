This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Plans have been unveiled for a new stadium to be constructed at Tracy High. It will have artificial turf, synthetic track and displace the baseball field and several portable classrooms.
Tracy has placed third among California cities competing in the Cool California Challenge for the most energy-efficient city in the state. Davis and Sacramento finished first and second.
Three days of triple-digit heat have hit Tracy, but cooler weather is predicted.
Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-July on Mountain House’s first high school in the Lammersville Unified School District.
Dance instructor Deborah Skinner has expanded the Academy of Performing Arts studio on West 10th Street.
Tracy Little League’s Minor American A Team has won the Little League District 67 championship.
25 years ago — 1997
Defense Distribution Region West is one of two final contenders to remain a Defense Distribution Center following elimination of Ft. Belvoir, Va.
Cars on several Tracy streets were victims of a series of tire-slashing.
David Philpott returned to the NASCAR-sanction Stockton 99 Speedway by taking the Winston Series Late-Model Sportsman main event.
Jennifer Wise, a 1988 graduate of Tracy High, has earned a Doctor of Optometry Degree with honors at the University of Missouri.
Brothers Thomas and Frank Trigueros, both members of Boy Scout Troop 555, have become Eagle Scouts.
A 30-year-old Livermore woman was shot and killed in a car chase following a dispute at a local service station.
50 years ago — 1972
A tent town sprung up at Tracy Municipal Airport where viewers of the Fourth of July air show found shelter to view the vintage airplanes, stunt planes and parachutists perform.
Attendance at the air show was estimated at 8,000 people, reported Dale Collins, president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Joe Calderon, a 1949 graduate of Tracy High School, has started the practice of law in Turlock after passing the State Bar Exam.
A good-sized crowd went to the Tracy Ballpark to watch the Old-Timers baseball game. Tommy Avila, Ray Ortega and Jay Mattson were among the pitchers on the mound for the game.
Recreation Director Joe Wilson told the City Council that Tracy needs two new baseball diamonds and another lighted softball field.
George Briggs, a veteran of World War II and Korea, is the new president of James McDermott, American Legion.
75 years ago — 1947
Frank Foster, operator of Foster Truck Service at the corner of 11th Street and Chrisman Road, has become new president of the Tracy Rotary Club.
Joaquin Payne, manager of the local off of the American Trust Co. (later Wells Fargo) heads the Tracy Lions Club.
Tracy’s Latin Vets scored 13 runs in the late innings to edge the Linden Firemen, 15-14. Tommy Rangel’s hit scored the winning runs for the Vets.
10 years ag — 1922
Tracy’s Fourth of July was “an exceptionally quiet day,” Many Tracyites drove to the Sierra to escape valley heat.
James Ansbro, a former Tracy area farmer, is the leading candidate for San Joaquin County Sheriff.
A total of 197 employees of the Southern Pacific shops in Tracy have joined the system-wide machinists’ strike.
