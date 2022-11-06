This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Tracy Police are cracking down on all-day parkers in spaces in downtown streets. A two-hour limit will be enforced.
Grand Theatre Center for the Arts hosted a number of Halloween events for all ages.
Construction has started on a new charter school in the Banta Elementary School District.
Tony Meiring, known as “Tony the Tiger,” has captured first place in the American Motorcycle Association District 36 Black Plate Series.
Deacon Jack Ryan and his wife, Jennie, have received an award for service in the Stockton Catholic Diocese. The award was presented by Bishop Stephen Blaire.
25 years ago — 1997
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has donated 100 computers to the Tracy Unified School District as part of the Industry and Education Partnership.
West High’s Wolf Pack dumped Sonora, 34-12, in the school’s homecoming victory. West running back Terrence Tillman paced the victory by gaining 175 yards on 15 carries.
The TAPFFCA finance committee has recommended a single lump-sum payment for Mello-Roos fee payers.
Brian Millar has come from Winters to be the City of Tracy’s new community-development director.
50 years ago — 1972
M.L. Costa Beets has captured first place of the D Division of the California Women’s Bowling Association Tournament of Champions. Team members are Della Costa, Elayne Costa, Sharlyne Bedford, Lucy Costa and Carrie Silveria.
Monty Jones is the new pastor of the Tracy Seventh-Day Adventist Chuch.
Edd Auch, a multi-talented public works employee of the City of Tracy, has retired after 14½ years.
Dave Lawson was a standout on both offense and defense as a quarterback and defensive back as the Tracy High Bulldogs crushed Tokay of Lodi, 41-0.
Louis Villalovoz has returned to the Tracy Elementary School District’s board of trustees after recovering from a heart attack suffered several months ago.
75 years ago — 1947
The City Council has authorized expansion of the Tracy Police Station to add prisoner cells.
Jack Knight, a civil engineer, has been hired by the City of Tracy on a retainer-fee basis.
The Jefferson School PTA sponsored a community Halloween Carnival. A gay nineties musical skit was featured.
100 years ago — 1922
An Oakland banker associated with the American Bank has predicted that Tracy has a bright future. The bank recently purchased the Bank of Tracy.
The Tracy area has experienced record rainfall in the past week. Total rainfall totals 2.67 inches.
- Tracy Press archives
