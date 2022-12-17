This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Children who have endured financial hardships were treated to a shopping spree of Christmas gifts funded by Walmart and distributed by Tracy police officers.
Water hyacinth plants are choking Delta waterways north of Tracy.
Some residents on the south edge of Tracy have voiced concerns about a proposed 244-unit apartment complex to be built on Valpico Road between MacArthur Drive and Tracy Boulevard.
The Levand Building at the corner of 11th Street and Holly Drive is planned for demolition. The building consists of four structures that included Levand Chevrolet Buick auto dealership for many years. (The site is currently a vacant lot that is up for sale.)
Quarterback Zach Johnson is a repeat recipient of the most-valuable player award for the Kimball High varsity football team.
25 years ago — 1997
Despite dreary weather, some 500 families received Brighter Christmas contributions of food and toys.
West High quarterback Michael Oliveira has been named most-valuable player of the Valley Oak League.
The original Lammersville School building faces an uncertain future when the owners of the property on which it is located announced they were moving to Wyoming. The school building was constructed in 1878.
Tracy police officers are putting increased pressure on graffiti taggers.
Trustees of the Tracy Unified School District are looking closely at plans to move into an all-year school plan to make better use of school facilities.
50 years ago — 1972
The county planning commission has approved rezoning of a six-acre parcel at Vernalis for construction of a canning-construction factory.
A student representative will be added to the Tracy High school board, but will not have a vote.
Rep. John McFall (D-Manteca) met with the Tracy City Council to discuss federal revenue sharing.
Carolyn Hobbs, a 1971 graduate of the University of Oregon School of Journalism, has joined the Tracy Press news staff.
The Rev. A.D. Carter is raising funds to provide a free Christmas dinner for those in need on Tracy’s Southside.
75 years ago —1947
The Christian Church will be constructed on Holly Drive at 21st Street.
A nine-year-old Tracy girl suffered a sprained ankle and bruises when struck by a car while pushing her bicycle across 11th Street in the pedestrian zone at Roosevelt Avenue.
Former Tracy High basketball standout Mike Monnich was high-point scorer for the Stockton Junior college team in its game against Sacramento City College.
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall are starring in “Dark Passage” at the Grand Theatre.
100 years ago — 1922
The Rev. Paul Anderson, pastor of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church for the last three years, is moving to Morgan Hill.
Tracy voters will decide the fate of a municipal bond issue to provide funding for city projects.
- Tracy Press archives
