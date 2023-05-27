This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Tracy residents will pay $34 a month in city sewage service, $3 higher than the former rate of $31 a month.
The ribbon was cut to signal the opening of the first section of Legacy Fields, the new sports complex being developed by the City of Tracy on former Holly Sugar Corp. property west of Tracy Boulevard north of Larch Road.
The first wall of the Amazon fulfillment center on Grant Line Road has been set in place. The million-square-foot facility is being constructed by Prologis, developer of the property, for Amazon.
The Tracy Repertory Theatre has presented its version of Wizard of Oz at the Grand Theatre.
The TracyUnifiedSchool District’s board of trustees voted to lay off 16 teachers and one principal because of a smaller number of students expected in the next school year.
25 years ago — 1998
A Rite Aid pharmacy will the anchor store in the Grant Line Station shopping center that will be constructed at the corner of Grant Line and Corral Hollow roads.
A vocational school planned for the original H.J. Heinz Co. factory will be the first of several mixed-use facilities to locate there.
Juan Hernandez connected for a home run as the California Golden Bears baseball team dumped WashingtonState, 6-0. Hernandez, a Tracy High graduate, is a junior at Cal.
James “Jamie” Mousalimas has been hired to oversee development of year-round classes for the TracyUnifiedSchool District. The Oakland native directed a year-round school program in Saudi Arabia. (He later became superintendent of schools for San JoaquinCounty, retiring a year ago.)
Star Tracy High swim team diver Wiebke Schramm has returned to her hometown near Leipzig, Germany.
50 years ago — 1973
Construction timetable for the new sewage treatment plant, already behind schedule, has been delayed further with a hassle over a discharge point for waste water.
Robert K. Currier, clerk of the Lammersville School Board for the past 25 years, has been honored on his retirement from the board.
Tony Zaragoza’s batting paced the Del Ortega Division’s 11-4 victory over the Alvarez Division in the Cal-Mex League all-star game.
Walter Thompson of Modesto, a past state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, was the principal speaker at Tracy’s Memorial Day ceremony at TracyCemetery.
100 years ago — 1923
Clyde H. Pitney, secretary manager of the West Side Chamber of commerce, has been selected full-time manager of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Members of James McDermott Post, American Legion, organized a Memorial Day program in front of TracyCity Hall, corner of Central Avenueand Ninth Street.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.