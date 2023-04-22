This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
Tracy High’s mock-trial team finished sixth in state mock-trial finals held in Riverside.
Surveillance cameras are being installed at Tracy Public Cemetery after reports of vandalism at gravesites, Police indicated that 26 marble grave vases were toppled.
Jonathon Mendelson, editor of the Tracy Press, has announced, he is resigning his position as of May 9, He plans to join a non-profit organization in Stockton.
High winds whipped through Tracy, toppling trees and breaking tree branches.
Young singer Gabriela Gallegos, a Tracy High sophomore, has been named Tracy’s top talent at the Tracy’s Got Talent competition.
A group of North School students is urging the city of Tracy to build basketball courts at El Pescadero Park, located next to the school.
25 years ago — 1998
The San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) has approved annexation of the 3,552-acre Tracy Hills development property to the City of Tracy.
After nearly a year of negotiations, teachers with Tracy Unified School District have given their approval to a new contract that includes an 8% salary increase.
Tracy Police Explorers have started picking up trash at city parking lots.
A Tracy man and his 3-year-old son survived the crash of their private airplane near Bishop on the eastern slope of the Sierra.
The Tracy Boys and Girls Club’s 10th annual gala raised $110,000 to finance programs of the organization.
Erin Kewning has won the title of the Rowell Ranch Rodeo Queen at the rodeo grounds near Castro Valley,
50 years ago — 1973
Mr. and Mrs. Mads Nielsen have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
David “Magic” Taylor won the 440-yard dash in the Tracy-Stagg dual track meet, but Stagg won the meet on the Tracy High track, 89-52.
Assemblyman Willie Brown (D-San Francisco) was principal speaker at the Tracy Democratic Club fund-raiser at El Portal School.
Martin Smith, a machinist at the Lawrencc Livermore National Laboratory, has been installed the new exalted ruler of the Tracy Elks Lodge.
James Mabrey has come from Chico to become the new manager of Crocker Bank.
A new mezzanine has been completed in the library at Tracy High School.
100 years ago — 1923
Trustees of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District are close to placing a new bond issue on a special-election ballot. The last bond issue failed, stalling work on pumping plants and irrigation canals.
A 13-year-old Tracy boy told his parents he was leaving home for school, but he has not been seen for nine days.
A Tracyite was arrested carrying a gallon of moonshine whiskey, a violation of prohibition laws.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.