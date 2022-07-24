10 years ago — 2012
Tracy senior citizens are taking part in several outdoor “Olympics” at the Lolly Hansen Senior Center. Games include croquet, horseshoes and ping pong.
A car show that featured classics, customs and concepts brought a number of auto-lovers to Tracy’s downtown.
The Tracy City Council has approved changes in the Tracer fixed-route bus system that increases frequency of bus stops along the most-traveled routes.
The Tracy Youth Track and Field Team is sending five athletes to the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas.
Tracy’s nine-year-old Babe Ruth team has won the Central California championship.
Queen candidates are being sought for the Mexican Independence Day fiesta in September.
25 years ago — 1997
The Boys and Girls Clubs on Tracy is starting to clean downtown parking lots under a new fund-raising program approved by the City Council.
What was first thought to be a pipe bomb found in a restroom at the Costco distribution center west of town turned out to be a hoax.
Tracy’s Moose Lodge held a dinner to raise funds for the Central Valley Hurricanes baseball team’s trip to Florida.
High school seniors Kurt Brockett of West High and Chris Young of Tracy High are taking part in Boys State at Sacramento State.
Kal Kan pet food is using the former Rite Aid distribution building on MacArthur Drive as a warehouse and distribution center.
50 years ago — 1972
New anti-pollution and modernization equipment has been installed at the Holly Sugar Corp. factory in preparation for the start of the fall sugar beet-processing “campaign.”
Tracy tax rebel Francis Gillings is posting signs urging Tracyites not to pay their federal income taxes.
The Rev. George Martin is the new pastor of the North Side Assembly of God.
Groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for the new City Hall to be constructed in the former Wainwright Village public-housing complex.
Fred Icardi, a retired U.S. Bureau of Reclamation employee, has been appointed to the Tracy Planning Commission.
More than 400 track and field competitors from all parts of Northern California took part in the 2nd Annual Tracy all-comers track and field carnival.
75 years ago — 1947
A Long Beach-based construction company submitted the low bid of $193,980 to build Tracy’s new sewage treatment plant.
The Rev. James Otter, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church for the past five years, is moving to Upland to be assistant pastor of the Presbyterian Church there.
Ray Arnold, retired Bank of America manager, took friends on a 40-miles cruise through Delta water ways on his new custom-built river boat.
100 years ago — 1922
Streets in the new West Park residential development will soon be paved with an oil macadam covering.
A Southern Pacific guard in the Tracy yard died after being shot five times. A suspect is being sought.
A gas line exploded during construction of the gymnasium at the high school, causing burns to four workers.
- Tracy Press archives
