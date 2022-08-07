This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
A proposal to build a motor-sports and entertainment park on the north side of Interstate 205 has grown in size, and its proponents have two months to show city planners that the Spirit of California project has sufficient financial backing to be successful.
Two students from Tracy, Oscar Conquira and Natalya Motyka, have been named to the dean’s list at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.
Members of Tracy High’s 1965 championship basketball team gathered in McDonald Park for a reunion. Rudy Mason provided the food, and Harry “The Cat” Livers rounded up team members.
A plan to move water through the Delta in twin tunnels is generating fierce opposition from farmers in “the islands.”
25 years ago — 1997
Plans to install 76 new streetlights in downtown Tracy are moving forward.
The Carson and Barnes five-ring circus has completed its run of performances in Tracy.
A 15-year-old Tracy girl was the victim of an armed robbery. She lost only her coat, however.
Steve Ratto has taken over as director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy. He succeeds Lynn Moe in the post. Before coming to Tracy, Ratto managed a unit of the Martinez Boys and Girls Clubs.
The Tracy Hospital Foundation has allocated $25,000 to purchase two defibrillators, one for the hospital and another for the Tracy Fire Department.
Sales-taxes are the No. 1 revenue source for the City of Tracy’s general fund for the second consecutive year.
50 years ago — 1972
George Kelly, principal of Central School, has been named chairman of the Tracy area United Crusade campaign. A goal of $32,000 has been set.
Marcia Makino has returned home from Urdorf, Switzerland, where she was an American Field Service student for 11 months.
Janet Miller of Tracy is among University of the Pacific students taking part in summer productions at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia.
Both Tracy and Stockton Heinz plants are in around-the-clock production of tomato products.
Standard Pacific Construction of Dublin is beginning development of 48 homes in the Meadow Glen subdivision. Houses will be in the $19,000 to $25,000 price bracket.
75 years ago — 1947
Army Air Forces Capt. Richard Nickerson of Tracy piloted a P-51 fighter plane in maneuvers over Tracy while waiting of perform in an air show in Sacramento.
Emma Baumgardner, English and drama teacher at Tracy High, has received the Outstanding Community Service Award from the Tracy Aerie of Eagles.
Kiddies’ Toggery, a store featuring children’s clothing, toys and gifts, has been opened at 48 W. 10th St.
100 years ago — 1922
Jim Ansbro of Tracy has been campaigning throughout San Joaquin for the office of sheriff.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is collecting farm products for the Tracy booth at the San Joaquin County Fair.
The chamber of commerce has been granted permission to erect arches on both ends of 11th Street to welcome motorists to Tracy.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.