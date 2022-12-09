Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 48F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 48F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.