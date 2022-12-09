This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Bill Swenson, the senior member of the Tracy Unified School District’s board of trustees, has announced he will retire from the board at mid-term after 18 years.
Bruce Russell, a 6-foot, 212-pound fullback and team leader, has been named winner of the Peter B. Kyne Award as the most-valuable player on the 2012 Tracy High football team.
Dave and Pam Warta have confirmed they will organize Tracy’s Home for the Holidays again in 2013.
Richard’s Men’s Wear in Ten-Bee Village has launched its “going out of business” sale.
Hundreds of spectators braved wet weather to watch the annual holiday light parade in downtown Tracy.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy Outlet Center in northeast Tracy has a new owner as part of a $906 million deal between two major outlet-center firms. The new owner is Prime Retail, Inc. of Baltimore Md.
Arline Englund, an active member of the First United Methodist Church, was honored on her 80th birthday for her service to the church and the community.
The annual Winter Gala sponsored by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce will have a railroad theme for the Jan. 17 event.
A 21-year-old Tracy service-station employee was shot in the chest and killed during a robbery at the Shell station on Grant Line Road.
West High’s football team has made its way to the finals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship after defeating Bear River, 30-23, in double overtime.
Brian Millar has come from Winters to succeed Barry Hand as director of the City of Tracy Community Development Department. Hand has taken a similar position in Livermore.
Karl’s Shoe Store has been opened in the building formerly occupied by Old Mission Bakery on Central Avenue.
50 years ago — 1972
Adolph T. Kiersch, 80, former PG&E manager in Tracy who in retirement became secretary-manager of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, has died at the age of 80.
Quarterback and defensive back Dave Lawson has been named winner of the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as the most-valuable player on the Tracy High football team.
Retiring San Joaquin County Supervisor Frank Hoyt was honored at a retirement banquet held at the MRPS Hall in Manteca. Rep. John McFall, D-Manteca, presented him a plaque from the House of Representatives.
Santa Claus came to town riding atop of a city fire engine during the annual Christmas parade in downtown Tracy.
75 years ago — 1947
George Curran, local insurance and real estate man, is reported to be making satisfactory recovery at Oak Knoll Hospital in Oakland after suffering a heart attack last week.
Ray McCoy has been re-elected president of the Tracy Frontier Days Association. The three=day celebration will be held June 4-6 in 1948.
Holly Sugar Corp. has completed its 1947 campaign that produced 564,000 bags of sugar weighing 100 pounds each.
100 years ago — 1922
The Tracy Post Office will be moved from Sixth Street to Central Avenue on the south side of the intersection with West 10th Street.
Burglars broke into the Central Meat Market on Central Avenue, but when the culprits opened the safe and cash register, they found no money.
- Tracy Press archives
