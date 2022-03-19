This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
The Tracy City Council has approved the purchase of a new $2.7 million information-management system designed to increase the efficiency of the police department.
Candidates for the Fifth Supervisorial District seat being vacated by Leroy Ornellas are Bob Elliott, Rhodesia Ransom and Tom Benigno.
The All-City Meet at West High has kicked off the track-and-field season.
Tracy, West and Kimball swimmers wore pink in memory of retired swimming coach Pinkie Phillips, who died in December.
Candace Jaime, a resident of Emeritus Senior Living has celebrated her 100th birthday.
Services have been held for Betty Levand, 78, who was the first female to serve as student-body president at Tracy High.
25 years ago — 1997
Tyler Wardle of West High, wrestling in the 215-pound division, has made his way to the finals of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
A sting operation conducted by the Tracy Police Department has resulted in citations given to two Tracy stores for selling alcoholic beverages to underage customers.
The firefighters union has endorsed a three-year contract with the city of Tracy that will provide a 3 percent pay increase every six months of the contract.
Cash donations and contributions of materials, volunteer time and equipment are transforming an upgraded Peter B. Kyne Field at Tracy High School.
Volunteer mentors are helping young Tracyites setting goals and pursuing dreams as they grow into adults.
David and Ida Geist celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception in the Tracy Inn Gold Room. They were married Jan. 26, 1947.
50 years ago — 1972
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Larry Rich has joined the staff of Crocker Bank as assistant manager of the bank’s Tracy office.
Duncan-Russell High School is moving from Wainwright Village to new quarters on Grant Line Road.
Longtime Tracy area farmer D.C. Basolo, 83, was fatally injured in a car crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Bird Road east of Tracy.
Tracy High basketball standout Steve Gemelos has been named to the All-Central California Conference Team.
Tracy High’s George Ortega was named to the second team.
A group of Tracy people traveled to Mazatlan, Mexico, in a trip organized by Barney Caruso, operator of the Tracy Inn Restaurant.
Dr. Melville Jacobson, Tracy optometrist and elementary school board member, was concert master of the Stockton Symphony when it visited Tracy for the first time since 1956.
75 years ago — 1947
The H.J. Heinz Co is paying tomato growers $29 a ton for this year’s crop. Heinz is encouraging Tracy area growers to deliver their tomatoes to the Tracy factory, which is in its second year of production.
Manuel Neves defeated Richard Hastie in the heavyweight bout of the preliminary round of Tracy High’s annual boxing tournament.
Lina Brown and James Longmire were married Feb. 23 in the Tracy Methodist Church. They spent their honeymoon skiing at Soda Springs.
100 years ago — 1922
A Lions Club is being organized in Tracy. After hearing a talk by Stockton Lions Club members, a dozen Tracy businessmen signed a petition to start a Tracy club.
Former Tracy attorney Bradford Crittenden has announced he will seek a second two-year term in the State Assembly.
Members of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors visited the Naglee-Burk section northwest of town to see how the irrigation system is working.
