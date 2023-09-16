This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
The Tracy City Center Association held its first annual State of the District at the Grand Theatre. Dino Margaros, association president, outlined efforts to create a more vibrant downtown business district.
Dr. Jeff Tilton, executive director of Delta Charter School, has announced that he is a candidate for county superintendent of schools.
Mike and Anna Craig have opened Mia Bella’s Home Décor & More at 110 W. 10th St.
Matt Overton, an Indianapolis Colts long snapper, has launched a campaign to support Mia Benge’s recovery from surgery to remove a brain tumor.
West High is offering discounted admission prices to fans who buy season tickets in advance.
25 years ago — 1998
Gallo Winery has contracted with Marc and Paul Marchini to provide chardonnay grapes from their UnionIsland vineyard.
Brooke Bernardoni, a 1993 graduate of Tracy High, has departed for Memuro, Japan, Tracy’s sister city, to teach English. She received a bachelor’s degree from FresnoState.
John Brooks has come from Redwood City to be the new CEO of Tracy Federal Bank.
The median price of a home sold in Tracy in September 1998 is $175,000.
A coalition of farmers, conservationists and environmentalists met in a Tracy restaurant to discuss ways to slow Tracy’s pace of growth.
Alesha Alvarez of Tracy has earned a black belt in a Japanese karate school while teaching English in Tracy’s sister city of Memuro.
The City Council is studying ways to increase developer fees, following the advice by a management institute.
50 years ago — 1973
YamasakiPark, a student-constructed 200-by-500-foot student plaza at TracyHigh School, has been completed before fall classes began. It’s named after Gaylen Yamasaki, the leader of student volunteers who built the park.
The new Larch-CloverCommunity Center building on Larch Road is now in use. The project cost $94,000.
Janet Miller of Tracy was the lead actress for the San Joaquin Delta College’s summer production of the musical, “Brigadoon.”
Two former members of Tracy High football teams, quarterback Bruce Keplinger and offensive guard Phil Rhodes, are starters for the University of the Pacific football team.
Joe Blanchard, president of San JoaquinDeltaCollege, was principal speaker at the annual luncheon for new teachers held in the Tracy Inn Gold Room.
100 year ago — 1923
The city council has trimmed specifications for a new sewage-treatment plant in order to receive lower bids.
A troop of U.S. Army Cavalry from the Presidio of San Francisco camped overnight in Tracy. The horse soldiers were on their way to the San Joaquin County Fair in Stockton.
- Tracy Press archives
