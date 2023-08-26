This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
New stores and restaurants are popping up on 11th Street, changing the local business landscape, according to Amie Mendes, the city’s economic development analyst.
As the new school year begins, Kimball High is showing the highest enrollment with 2,202 students among the three high schools of the Tracy Unified School District.
A new events center at New Jerusalem School has been named for the Teranishi Family.
After Ken and Harriet Yasui could no longer head the program, the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club has ended four decades of sponsoring a youth exchange program with students from Japan.
25 years ago — 1998
The Royster tire fire that started more than a week ago south of town is continuing to burn. The charcoal-colored plume of smoke is drifting eastward away from Tracy.
Janice Jacinto earned a gold medal in the 17-year-old girls competition at Pan American Games Tae Kwon Do.
City planning commission member Evelyn Tolbert and teacher-librarian Leo Schools have filed papers to be city council candidates.
Kaylin Schack and Michele Hurlock tumbled to success in the U.S. Sports Acrobatics Championships in Dayton, Ohio.
More students than ever have passed the placement exams at West High School.
50 years ago — 1973
Helms Tractor has pulled even with Tiago Chicks in “A” League women’s softball standings after blasting Moniz Dairy, 13-2. A five-run fourth inning and Janet Robinson’s last-inning homer highlighted the plow girls’ win.
Tracy’s bicycle-path study committee has visited Stockton and Davis to see how their bike paths were established. according to Joan Matthews, chairman.
The “Grass Valley Band” of Tracy provided music for Tracy Day at the San Joaquin County Fair. Band members were Jorge Alvarez, Stan Baker, Dave Becker, Jim Pannell and Don A. Quintana.
100 years ago — 1923
The board of directors of the newly-formed Banta-Carbona Irrigation District has approved an engineer’s plan for district operations.
In the last three months, 75 families have moved to Tracy.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.