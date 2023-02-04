This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
West 10th Street could be blossoming into Tracy’s “restaurant row,” said property owner Byron Alvarez. More restaurants are due to follow The Commons in opening.
Frank Garcia is heading a new corps of officers at the South Side Community Organization.
Tracy High’s baseball diamond at Monte Vista Middle School is nearing completion and will soon be ready for play, reported Coach Vic Alkire.
A 47-year-old worker for a concrete firm was killed when a piece of concrete fell on top of him as he cleaned inside of a mixer mounted on a concrete-delivery truck.
Jeri Sager, who had a major role in the Broadway production of Cats, performed her musical program at the Grand Theatre.
25 years ago — 1998
Persons lingering on middle school and high school campuses without good reason are being warned that a second warning within 30 days could result in an arrest and fine.
West High junior Katie Holck is counted on to be the mainstay of the Pack’s girls basketball team. She gained experience last year after being promoted from the sophomore team to the varsity.
The Tracy Police Department is still waiting to receive federal funding for three new police officers. Several other California cities have already received their grants.
The flu bug is biting increasing numbers of high school and middle school students in the Tracy area.
50 years ago — 1973
Building in Tracy during 1972 set a new record with a total value of residential, commercial and industrial construction of $8,076,608.
Bruce Shipman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Shipman, has been named the Tracy Press “Carrier of the Month.” He hasn’t missed a delivery to subscribers in more than the year he has been on his route.
Fashions by The Daisy women’s shop were featured at the Friday noon-hour fashion show held at the Tracy Inn by Lenor Madruga.
75 years ago — 1948
Unfortunately, the 1948 files of the Tracy Press have been stolen from the Tracy Press office and are not available to the Tracy Historical Museum.
100 years ago — 1923
Tracy police officers raided a rooming house on East Sixth Street operated by Joseph Burns and arrested Burns and two other men for possessing or selling intoxicating liquors.
Fletcher A. Cuttler, state president of the Native Sons of the Golden West, has arrived in Tracy to raise the Bear Flag on the flag pole in front of West Side Union High School.
Construction has started in a vacant lot near the corner of 10th Street and Central Avenue for the building that will be Tracy’s new post office.
- Tracy Press archives
