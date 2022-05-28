10 years ago — 2012
The world’s top bicycle racers, competing in the Tour of California, passed near Mountain House before taking Patterson Pass Road over the Altamont Pass to Livermore.
World War II veterans Bill Miller and Don Ridolfi visited Washington, D.C., historical sites as part of an Honor Flight Northern California trip.
A schoolyard farmers market at George Kelly Elementary School taught students the value of healthy eating, especially fresh foods.
California Army National Guard Col. Tom Loomis of Tracy gave the main address at the Tracy Memorial Day observance at Tracy Cemetery.
Millennium High’s girls’ soccer team claimed its second back-to-back Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII title by defeating Trinity Prep of Napa, 4-3.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy High students have presented their version of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes” in the Emma Baumgardner Theater on the school campus.
Inland Container and Packaging has completed making $200,000 in noise-reduction improvements, silencing complaints from neighbors.
Four members of the New Jerusalem 4-H Club — Brooke Jensen, Lisa Kreft, Analisa Hall and Lindsey Greene — struck gold in regional presentation competition at UC Davis.
Tracy Unified School District administrators are hiring additional teachers and lining up new portable classrooms to get ready for 593 new students expected to enroll in the fall.
The city of Tracy has purchased a $90,000 portable stage to be used for community events.
Leadoff hitter Mariela Torres is leading the way for the West High softball team, which is looking positively toward the future.
50 years ago — 1972
The electronic scoreboard at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum told the story: “Tracy Day.” A total of 1,877 Tracyites traveled in six buses and many private cars to Oakland to watch the A’s. Tracy Mayor Richard Hastie threw out the first ball, but the home team lost to the Boston Red Sox, 9-6.
Tracy High senior Leslie Towns has been named district winner of the Junior Women’s Clubs Teenage Citizens Contest.
Freshman Jack Alvarez posted a school-record three-over-par 76 to lead the Tracy High golf team to a 391-402 win over Edison of Stockton.
H.J. Heinz Co. has presented a $43,000 check to the city of Tracy to fund research of new sewage-treatment systems.
Maurine Wasmer has retired from the Tracy J.C. Penney Co. store after 27 years.
Three Tracy High speakers, Erin Anderson, Steve Wampler and Steve Jost, won awards at the state high school speech finals held in San Francisco.
75 years ago — 1947
Tracy’s three-day Frontier Days celebration was kicked off with a whiskerino contest followed by a night horse show at the Tracy Ballpark and a dance at the Tracy Warehouse on Sixth Street. A parade on 11th Street capped activities on the third day.
A large drag-line has been put to work digging the Delta-Mendota Canal of the Central Valley Project.
H.H. Henning Construction Co. of Stockton submitted the low bid of $182,156 to build two new four-classroom wings at Central School.
100 years ago — 1922
The Tracy Lions Club received its charter at a banquet in the high school gymnasium.
John Chrisman, a pioneer farmer in the Tracy area, has died at the age of 90. (Chrisman Road is named for his family.)
H.O. Williams of Virginia has been hired at the high school’s new principal. He succeeds George Wadsworth, who resigned to take up the practice of law.
- Tracy Press archives
