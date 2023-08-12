This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
The Ellis Aquatics girls water polo program members have headed south to Southern California in order to compete in the The North team, coached by West High coach Steve Lopez, squeaked by the South, 20-17, in the annual Lions North-South All-Star Football Game held in Merced.
The Tracy Police Department has added three new members to its staff, boosting the number of sworn officers to 50.
The Tracy Tritons 7-8 girls relay team captured first place in the medley and freestyle relay events at the swim league championships.
Young Scholar Megan Knize of Tracy has completed a six-week summer science research program at UC Davis.
50 years ago —1973
Construction has started on Holiday Theatre at 1137 W. 11th St. The theatre will have a seating capacity of 300 and will show first-run movies, according to Robert Evans, who had been manager of the Grand Theatre and will manage the Holiday Theatre.
The City Council has voted to turn the narrow alley behind the post office into a one-way street to West Street.
Miss California 1973 Susan Kaye Shipley visited Tracy for a day, taking part in a Tracy Chamber of Commerce reception around the Tracy Inn pool.
Bob Highfill’s grand-slam homer paced Larry’s Pizza to a 13-2 win over the Tracy Bowl Restaurant to cinch the first half fast-pitch softball title for the Pizza guys.
100 years ago — 1923
George Good, owner of the Good Lumber Co., has been elected president of the recently reorganized Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Water for the Banta Carbona Irrigation District will cost less than $7 per acre, based on two acre-feet of water for every acre of irrigated land in the newly-formed district.
- Tracy Press archives
