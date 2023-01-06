10 years ago — 2013
Tracy Community Band is sounding the call for musicians to join the local volunteer band, which needs more musicians in the percussion, flute, clarinet, double-reed, oboe and French-horn sections.
Officials of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital have announced they are putting on hold development of a new hospital complex in the Gateway industrial park at Corral Hollow Road and West 11th Street for at least 10 years or longer.
A series of storms has pushed this year’s rain total, to 16.15 inches, past last year’s total at this time.
Amini Silatolu, a West High graduate, has started 15 games at left guard for the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League.
25 years ago — 1998
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce has adopted a railroad theme, “All Aboard the Tracy Express,” for its annual gala, scheduled for Jan. 17.
The northern part of the San Joaquin Valley, including the Tracy area, is keeping its 209 telephone area code. The Fresno area has been assigned 559.
The recent Festival of Trees generated close to $75,000 for the Tracy Community Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Tracy Unified School District’s classified employees have received a 6 percent across-the-board salary increase.
Tracy varsity football assistant coach Rich Alkire has been named head coach of the school’s sophomore football team.
50 years ago — 1973
A series of crashes involving 26 vehicles on the fog-shrouded Altamont Pass injured 15 people,
City planning commissioners have given approval to the 107-unit Newport subdivision in west Tracy.
Sheryl Mahaffey has been crowned sweetheart of Tracy High’s FFA Chapter.
The Farmers Home Administration has agreed to purchase $451,000 in bonds from the New Jerusalem Drainage District, providing sufficient funding to complete the project.
Tracy is the first community in the county to hit its United Crusade goal. Total donations in the Tracy area reached $36,487.
75 years ago — 1948
John Fisher, owner of Tracy Auto Parts, is the new president of the San Joaquin County Chamber of Commerce.
Five senior Sea Scouts of Tracy’s Ship 33 have visited the Alameda Naval Air Station. On the tour were Walter Peterson, Bob Friedrich, Garth Shipley, Roland Herald and Jack Friedrich.
Cary Grant, Myrna Loy and Shirley Temple are starring in “The Batchelor and the Bobbysoxer” at the Grand Theatre.
The Second Annual Christmas Party was held at the H.J. Heinz Co. factory. V.W. Rothe, plant manager, read a telegram holiday greeting from H.J. Heinz II, company president.
100 years ago — 1923
Rodolph Valentino is starring in “Blood and Sand,” a film of bull-fighting, at the Arlington Theatre on Sixth Street.
Three men have been sentenced to jail terms after being convicted of stealing Herb Shauer’s car.
