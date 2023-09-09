This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
A Tracy Fire Department strike team was among 4,840 firefighters still battling an out-of-control fire in Stanislaus and Yosemite national parks.
The Tracy Riders Cycling Club attracted 350 cycling enthusiasts from Northern California on a ride over the Patterson Pass between Tracy and Livermore.
Astoria Gardens is hosting an all-class Tracy High reunion.
The West, Tracy and Kimball volleyball teams are starting a new season with their focus on repeat trips to the playoffs.
Plans are being completed by CalTrans engineers to repave Interstate 580 over the Altamont Pass. The stretch of freeway has developed a number of bumps in recent years.
25 years ago — 1998
A two-block section of C Street connecting Fourth and Sixth streets is closed while repairs are made on the pavement.
Six young women are candidates for queen of the Mexican Independence Day fiesta. They are Feliz Lopez, Marie Nunez, Laura Martinez, Adriana Hernandez, Patty Estrada and Arceli Nunez.
A total of 27 homeowners, less than 1 percent of those eligible, have opted to pay their Mello-Roos tax in a lump-sum payment of $5,342.
“Nero,” the Tracy police dog wounded in a July stabbing, is back on the job, according to Officer Dean Hicks.
Officer Greg Farmanian, an 11-year veteran of the Tracy Police Department, has been promoted to sergeant.
50 years ago — 1973
Plans to build a shopping center at the northwest corner of Grant Line Road and Tracy Boulevard have been given a new lease on life.
The 1974 Cadillacs have arrived at the Nelson-Hernandez auto dealership east of the 11th Street overpass.
Jody Plummer of the Outriders Horse Club placed second in the Banta Horse Show.
The Paul Lebish family is sponsoring a Lebanese family.
Four former Tracy High Bulldogs are starters for the Delta Mustangs football team. They are center Mike Conner, defensive back John Gay, offensive guard Don Gruber and linebacker Dave Kaiser.
Realtor Ben Curran is selling a 21-acre walnut orchard near Patterson for $112,000.
100 years ago — 1923
There’s a good chance the Alameda Sugar Co. sugar factory north of town will be in operation next year because of prospects of a better sugar beet crop this coming year.
Hogs shown at the San Joaquin County Fair by the Grunauer Farm of Tracy have earned 26 ribbons.
- Tracy Press archives
