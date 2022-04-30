This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Three candidates for the Fifth Supervisorial District — Bob Elliott, Rhodesia Ransom and Tom Benigno — took part in a candidates’ night at the Kimball High School theater. The winner will replace termed-out Supervisor Leroy Ornellas.
The new Tracy High School building replacing the school’s 1917 original building has been dedicated in the name of Dr. James C. Franco, superintendent of the Tracy Unified School District.
Construction of the plaza at Sixth Street and Central Avenue across from the Tracy Transit Center has been completed, and the plaza opened for community events.
Three young men and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested for “tagging” a number of businesses on Clover Road with graffiti.
25 years ago — 1997
The racing season at the Altamont Raceway Park has been opened with Jim Inglebright of Fairfield winning the Altamont 100, a NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Tour race.
The fate of Tracy’s H.J. Heinz Co. factory still hangs in the balance as local Heinz employees await the decision whether or not the plant will be closed.
Tracy High’s softball team edged Los Banos, 1-0, in extra innings to capture its opening game in the Valley Oak League.
Without any rain falling in February and March, the asparagus crop, located mostly north of Tracy, has been spurred to an early start by warm weather.
James Keizer, superintendent-principal of the Banta School District, has retired after serving the district for four years. A search for a replacement is underway.
Plans have been approved for the first elementary school to be constructed in Mountain House, which is located in the Lammersville Unified School District.
50 years ago — 1972
Two Tracy women, Joan Augustine and Jene Stayner, have launched a new business of producing and selling handmade macramé-beaded earrings.
Volunteers have constructed a new playground at Central School.
Lee Ingalls, director of the Rising Sun substance-abuse counseling program, has resigned after a year, citing health problems.
Ron Mancuso, a 14-year-old freshman at Tracy High, is the Tracy Press “Carrier of the Month.”
Three Tracy High speech students — Erin and Phil Anderson and Karen Johnson — have qualified for the State Speech Tournament at the University of San Francisco.
The Borges Towing team has captured the Old Timers City League title. Team members are A.B. Johnson, Monty Montgomery, Bob Swindler, Bob Harris, Danny Dunne, Joe Tiago, Ken Davis and Thurman Jones.
75 years ago — 1947
The Tracy High Bulldogs lost their first Valley Oak League baseball game of the year, 10-5. Eddie Perez stroked a triple for the Bulldogs.
A detachment of the Marine Corps League has been established in Tracy. Most of the members are veterans of World War II.
Services have been held for Joseph Pombo, 57, a Tracy dairyman who died in a fall from a truck. He is survived by his wife, Isabel, and 10 children.
American Trust Co. has announced it will construct a new building for its Tracy branch on Central Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. The bank is now located in the former Bank of Tracy building at Eighth and Central.
100 yeas ago — 1922
A.O. Stewart has gained county permission to reclaim 4,000 acres of low-lying land in Stewart Tract at Mossdale for farming.
A.H. Pencovic of Oakland has purchased the drug department of the Fabian-Grunauer Store at the corner of Sixth Street and Central Avenue (now a vacant lot).
- Tracy Press archives
