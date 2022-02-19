10 years ago — 2012
San Joaquin County Supervisor Leroy Ornellas of Tracy was principal speaker at the annual Law and Order Night sponsored by the American Legion. Officers of local public-safety units were honored.
Tracy youth soccer coach Jeff Hoffman has been named 2011 California Youth Soccer Association “Coach of the Year.”
Kimball High students are collecting used denims for students with financial needs.
Local vintners are sponsoring a Red Wine and Chocolate Extravaganza to showcase their wines.
Tracy chalked up a 10 percent unemployment rate in December 2011, well below the 15.9 percent rate of San Joaquin County as a whole.
The building replacing the original 1917 West Building at Tracy High has been named the James C. Franco Building to recognize the contributions of Superintendent James C. “Jim” Franco.
25 years ago — 1997
Property owners making minor or moderate repairs of flood-damaged property won’t have to pay permit fees for renovation or reconstruction of structures damaged in the recent flood.
Between 5,000 and 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a Union Pacific train east of town.
West High’s boys’ basketball team ran their Valley Oak League record to 7-0 with a 66-50 over Sierra High of Manteca.
Debbie Griesinger, new manager of the Tracy Outlet Center, sees the troubled retail center expanding its offerings soon.
Attendance at Tracy schools is still being limited by the flu season, which is making students miss classes four or five days at a time.
Tracy Boy Scout David Hopman, 14, has constructed a GaGa pit for dodgeball play, earning an Eagle Scout Medal in the process.
Tracy High junior Christina Falcone finished first among individuals taking part in the countywide Academic Decathlon.
50 years ago— 1972
Clarence Curtis, chief of Defense Depot Tracy’s Facilities Engineering Division, has marked 30 years of federal service.
A 20-year-old Tracy man was shot in the knee by a sheriff’s deputy while attempting to burglarize the Fisco Store at 11th Street and Chrisman Road.
Tracy attorney Walter J. McInnis has been elected to a seat on the Tracy Elementary School District’s board of trustees.
Holly Sugar Corp. President John Bunker has come to Tracy to take part in a two-day meeting of Holly officials.
Tracy High seniors who are plaque winners in the annual Bank of America Achievement Awards plaque winners are Tom Tillotson, science and mathematics; Elisa Johnson, liberal arts; David Flick, fine arts; and Greg Jimenez, vocational arts.
75 years ago — 1947
A farewell party was held for Francisco “Peanuts” Ornelas on his retirement after 31 years of employment with the Southern Pacific.
California Highway Patrol officers tracked down auto thieves after a chase that reached 105 miles per hour.
Ed Thoming of Tracy has been elected president of the Young Farmers Association of San Joaquin County.
100 years ago — 1922
The state bonding commission has approved establishment of the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District, which includes 18,500 acres extending from Banta south to the Vernalis area.
A beautification committee representing the Tracy Chamber of Commerce and Tracy Woman’s Club plans to plant trees on Tracy school yards.
- Tracy Press archives
