This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Longtime Tracy resident Laura Stille marked her 100th birthday on Nov. 15. A native of Lodi, she has lived in Tracy since 1937.
A tour of five holiday-decorated homes is raising funds for McHenry House Family Shelter.
Walter Gorr, a retired Tracy teacher who survived the Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attack, is joining other survivors recognizing the 70th anniversary of the attack.
Mountain House officials have received approval from the county to build 6,000 new homes located in two residential- development projects.
Tracyites spent time behind bars in the Brighter Christmas Jail to raise funds for purchases of food and toys for the community project.
Kimball High’s boys basketball team trimmed Denair, 69-45, to capture the Gustine Tournament title.
25 years ago — 1996
Trustees of Tracy Public Schools have given Superintendent Keith Larick a contract extension to 2000.
Rick Doyle has been promoted to captain on the Tracy Rural Fire District.
Cora, the first K-9 officer of the Tracy Police Department was euthanized because of major hip problems.
Tracy High drama students are opening their production of the comedy, “Inspecting Carol,” at Emma Baumgardner Theater.
Five teenagers believed responsible for 25 graffiti “taggings” have been arrested.
A branch of Union Bank of California is being opened in The Save Mart market on North Tracy Boulevard.
50 years ago — 1971
Santa Claus arrived in Tracy, traveling in a wheeled “sleigh,” which was part of the annual Christmas parade in downtown Tracy.
The City Council has approved sale of 13 acres of Wainwright Village property to Michael, McGuire and Eatough, a Stockton development firm that will build low-rent apartments for families and senior citizens.
Tracy’s Scooter Longmire, a member of the University of Utah football team, has been chosen to quarterback the North team in the Dec. 27 annual North-South Classic played in the Miami Orange Bowl.
Realtor W.T. “Bill” Jordan is selling a four-bedroom, two-bath home with swimming pool for $30,000.
Air Force Sgt. Jimmie L. Mason has received the Air Force Commendation Medal for service as an assistant crew chief on an F4-D Phantom fighter-bomber in Vietnam.
75 years ago — 1946
The Tracy High Bulldogs are football co-champions of the Valley Oak League. Charles Brasher has been named winner of the Peter B. Kyne Trophy as the team’s most-valuable player.
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is seeking entries in the Christmas Lighting Contest.
100 years ago — 1921
Southern Pacific Railroad is reducing wages for most employees by an average of 10 percent.
Work has begun to build an irrigation system for Stewart Tract east of Tracy near Mossdale. Tom Paine Slough is being dredged as an intake canal.
Mrs. Dorothea Finck Lammers, widow of Martin Lammers, a leader in the farming community and Odd Fellows, has died at the age of 81.
- Tracy Press archives
