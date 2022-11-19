This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Nurse Cheryl Steemsa has become the new president of the Kiwanis Club of Tracy. She succeeds Police Capt. John Espinoza.
Th original students in 1952 when the Seventh-Day Adventist School was opened, met for a 60th anniversary reunion in the school’s gymnasium.
Steve Arnaudo, who has been a member of the West Side Irrigation District’s board of directors for more than a half-century, has retired from the board.
Buffalo Wild Wings is under construction at the West Valley Mall and is scheduled to open in January.
Millennium High’s girls’ cross-country team will compete in the state championship. To qualify, the team finished second in Sac-Joaquin Section meet at Folsom.
25 years ago — 1997
As a Tracy teenager lies in the hospital’s intensive care unit with head and chest injuries, Tracy residents are voicing concern about the increase in gang violence.
The playground at Hoyt Park in southeast Tracy has been vandalized.
Incumbent Roger Elissagary has retained his seat on the Banta-Carbona Irrigation District’s board of trustees, fending off a challenge by Joe Falcone.
The start of service on ACE commuter-rail service has been delayed from the first of the year to later in the spring. The trains will stop in Tracy while running between Stockton and San Jose.
Mike Noonan, an Alameda police officer and Tracy residents, has been named one of 12 officers selected nationally as “Officer of the Month” by the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
50 years ago — 1972
Ripon orchardist Adrian Fondse nosed out Tracy businessman Bill Pollard in a runoff for San Joaquin County supervisor. Fondse succeeds Frank Hoyt who has retired after 12 years.
Former Tracy police officer John Dubisky is the new constable of the Tracy Judicial District, defeating incumbent Bernard “Corky” Canale in a runoff election. Property inside the city limits has been detached from the West Side Irrigation District, eliminating WSID taxes.
John Landis has won his second Tracy Golf and Country Club championship. He edged out Neil Smith by a single stroke in handicap scoring.
Tracy will be one of three Northern California communities taking part in a heart survey conducted by the Stanford University School of Medicine.
City Attorney Bill Coats survived an exploding shotgun shell while duck hunting near Gustine. He was rushed to the trauma center at San Francisco General Hospital.
75 years ago — 1947
The Oakdale Mustangs defeated the hometown Bulldogs, 18-13, in Valley Oak League football action. Tailback John Marlow headed the Tracy effort that fell short of winning over the Emil Banduchi-led Mustangs.
James McDermott Post of American Legion held a potluck dinner to celebrate Armistice Day (now Veterans Day).
A Community Concert Series is being organized in Tracy.
100 years ago — 1922
George Good, owner of the Good Lumber Co., has been elected grand junior warden of the state IOOF.
A number of contractors have shown an interest in the Naglee-Burk Irrigation District construction project.
— Tracy Press archives
