This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Jordan Tencati, a Tracy High graduate and a freshman at San Diego State University, has been awarded full scholarship by the U.S. Air Force ROTC for the remaining 4.5 years of his mechanical engineering program.
The Tracy Rotary Club has awarded $21,500 in scholarships to graduating Tracy area high school seniors.
Jeremy Watney has become the second captain in the Tracy Police Department. The five-year veteran of the Tracy PD was put in charge of field operations.
Tracy’s population has been pegged at 83,900, according to the California Department of Finance.
The Tracy High baseball team has completed its season with the San Joaquin Athletic Association championship and the most wins in the school’s history, reported Coach Vic Alkire.
25 years ago — 1997
A headline in the May 7, 1997, Tracy Press said it all: “It’s official: Heinz to close.” After 51 years of being one of the main food-processing plants worldwide of the H.J. Heinz Co., the Tracy factory will close at the end of the 1997 production year, according to Heinz officials, “due to high production costs and marginal use of facilities.” At the end of tomato season, 415 salaried and hourly workers will get pink slips.
Leprino Foods wants to make use of some of the city of Tracy water capacity Heinz will relinquish when it closes.
Tracy Federal Bank has been merged into Community Banks of Colorado.
Gas prices are climbing in Tracy and throughout the U.S. Tracy unleaded gasoline is averaging $1.55 a gallon.
Mary Kate McCartney, Tracy High softball standout infielder, will play for UC Davis next year.
50 years ago — 1972
Dale Collins, PG&E manager in Tracy, has been elected president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. He succeeds Joe Tiago.
Steve Gemelos, Tracy High’s all-time basketball scoring and rebounding leader, has signed a letter of intent to play for Weber State in Ogden, Utah.
Craig Eddington and Randy Newton received their Eagle Scout medals from their mothers in a joint court of honor.
Helmets have gone out of style for Tracy Police officers, who are now wearing soft caps when head gear is required.
Tracy Press carrier Steve Wampler is one of 24 carriers throughout the state receiving $500 California Newspaperboy Foundation scholarships.
75 years ago — 1947
The fund to build Tracy Community Memorial Hospital has now reached $145,000 in contributions and pledges. Another $31,000 is still needed to complete the campaign.
Tracy High students are holding two-day drive to raise $1,000 for the hospital fund.
Tracy High sprinter Jim McLeod set a new meet record of 22.7 seconds in the 220-yard dash at the Valley Oak League track and field championships in Oakdale.
Eunice Ripple has opened her new beauty salon at 223 N. C St.
Johnson Meat Market on West 10th Street has installed two self-service refrigerated display cases, according to owners, Vern and Lloyd Johnson.
After 27 years of operating the Central Buffet and Grill on Central Avenue, Al and Max Levin have sold the café and poker parlor, one of Tracy’s oldest businesses, to John Ambler of Grass Valley.
100 years ago — 1922
Farmers in the newly-formed Banta Carbona Irrigation District are being urged by their attorney to support a new bond issue needed to succeed in order to complete construction of the irrigation system.
The high school auditorium was packed for the annual play, “Clarence,” a four-act comedy.
Tracy’s baseball team lost to Oakdale, 4-3, in a 19-inning game played on the local diamond.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.