This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Over three evenings, the Guadalupe Center hosted the Posada participants. Food, piñatas and processions were featured.
Six local children were caught in a school truancy sweep conducted by the Tracy Police Department and Tracy Unified School District.
After their home was gutted by fire, Zulena Mangan and her daughters received food and clothing donations from Hawkins Elementary School staff and students.
Banta School District Supt. William Draa is stepping down from his lead role to become a consultant for the district’s technology charter school project.
25 years ago — 1996
The Stockton Chorale has returned to Tracy with a Christmas concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
A bagpipe and drum corps were featured in the observance of a Scottish Christmas at the First Presbyterian Church.
The Tracy Hospital Foundation sponsored its second annual Festival of Trees at the Arnaudo Plaza commercial center at Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road.
Beck Development Co. of Stockton is close to receiving the green light to build 131 homes at Schulte Road and Lathrop Parkway in southwest Tracy.
Officers of the Tracy High Future Farmers of America Chapter attended the FFA National Convention in Kansas City, Mo.
The Tracy High Bulldogs ripped Mira Loma of Sacramento, 39-22, in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
50 years ago — 1971
Trustees of the Tracy Joint Union High School District have approved purchase of land on Grant Line Road for the Duncan-Russell High School.
Tracy High linebacker Dave Kaiser has been named winner of the Peter K. Kyne Trophy as the team’s most-valuable player. He also was named to the All-Sac-Joaquin Section team.
Dr. Harvey Knaack has resigned from the elementary school board. A special election will be held Feb. 8 to fill the vacancy.
Air Force Col. Martin Fulcher, a native of Tracy, has been selected to participate in Strategic Air Command combat competition.
Carbona orchardist Paul Rinauro has become the Tracy area’s own weather oracle, predicting storms throughout the winter and spring months.
75 years ago — 1946
Tracy High’s basketball team will open its 1946-47 season by hosting Orestimba High of Newman. Tracy starters are Perry Walthers and Harold Lowery, guards; Jim Fisher and Don Newberry, forwards; and Stan Robertson, center.
Holt Bros., the Stockton-based farm-implement dealer for John Deere and Caterpillar, has opened its Tracy branch at Highway 50 and Chrisman Road.
The board of directors of the Tracy Community Memorial Hospital is seeking bids to build a 43-bed hospital facility at the corner of Bessie and Eaton avenues.
100 years ago — 1921
Tracy pioneer farmer John Chrisman has celebrated his 90th birthday. The native of Pennsylvania came to Tracy in 1869.
Earl Moore, a Southern Pacific brakeman working out of Tracy, was shot and killed in Sacramento County by what police described as a hobo.
The Banta-Carbona Irrigation District, now being organized, has changed its water source from Tom Paine Slough north of Banta to the San Joaquin River.
- Tracy Press archives
