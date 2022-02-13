This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Community Volunteers Linda Turner and Walter Gouveia have been named Tracy “Citizens of the Year.”
Nancy Young, who finished fourth out of nine candidates in the 2000 election for two open seats on the City Council, has announced she will be a candidate for City Council in the 2012 election.
The Fitness 19 workout facility at 2311 N. Tracy Blvd. has been acquired by InShape City, a Stockton fitness firm.
California Highway Patrol Lt. Jeff James has taken over as the new commander of the Tracy CHP unit. He is the recently retired chief of the Lincoln Police Department.
Two adult men and a juvenile are being held as prime suspects for a murder at the corner of 11th and Walnut streets.
Rhodesia Ransom and Tom Benigno will be candidates for county supervisor in the 5th District in the June election.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy farmers are heading for the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton to attend the annual Ag Expo.
Dolores Gomes is the new president of the West Side Pioneer Association.
A crew has started drilling for natural gas on Grant Line Road near Pescadero Road east of town.
Potential home buyers are camped out at the sales office for Surland Homes Bridle Creek subdivision in hopes of buying a home.
Nathan Metz and Juliana Moreno, both Clover Middle School eighth graders, are “Students of the Month” selected by the Kiwanis Club of Tracy.
Warm rain has caused early blossoming of area almond trees, threatening to diminish yields of the crop.
50 years ago — 1972
Tracy Junior Miss Ruth Paulson is headed for Santa Rosa to take part in the California Junior Miss Pageant.
Eleven of Tracy High’s 13 entrants won medals as the Bulldogs dominated the Escalon Invitational wrestling tournament
Two incumbents, Sam Bragg and Richard Kennedy, have been re-elected to the board of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital. Collins “Bud” Grant is a new member of the board.
Frank Hoyt, 73, a member of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors since 1961, has announced he won’t seek re-election in the June election.
The Tracy Airport Committee has recommended to the City Council that more hangars be constructed at Tracy Municipal Airport.
75 years ago — 1947
“Doc” Gregson and “Mac” McDonald have established West Side Farm Service and Supply Co. as the local dealer for Dow Chemical Co. products.
Ben Nielsen of San Mateo and Eval Lorentzen of San Francisco are new owners of Blue Bell Dairy on West 10th Street. They purchased the retail and wholesale dairy products business from James Ceciliani and Jack Wells.
After receiving a low bid much higher than expected, directors of Tracy Community Memorial Hospital are considering asking donors for more funds.
A contract has been awarded by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to Morrison Knudsen and M.H. Hasler to construct the first section of the Delta-Mendota Canal.
100 years ago — 1922
A program to plant trees along the highway (11th Street) in the city limits is under consideration.
Local farmers are starting to plant grapes, while others are planting peaches and walnuts. More kinds of crops are being considered.
- Tracy Press archives
