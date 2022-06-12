10 years ago — 2012
Turnout for the Tuesday, June 5, primary election was “underwhelming” with a poor turnout for the state’s first ballot featuring a new top-two-candidate open primary system.
The city of Tracy’s 2012-13 budget is relying on reserves as funds generated by residential construction will continue to be limited.
Bob Elliott and Rhodesia Ransom will face off in November for the Fifth Supervisorial District seat.
Tracy High graduate Tyler Hoffman plans to play goalie for the Cal State-Los Angeles soccer team next school year.
Barbara Cole, a school-crossing guard for the past 19 years, is retiring from her post on 10th Street and Tracy Boulevard.
Tracy High graduate Amanda Misetich has earned a master’s degree in education from Brandman University.
25 years ago — 1997
Property immediately north of Tracy Municipal Airport is being considered as the site for a municipal golf course, according to City Manager Fred Diaz. (The plans never led to development of a muni golf course.)
Marie Klugow, a retired school principal and past national president of the VFW Auxiliary, has donated $100,000 toward the construction of a new VFW Hall in Tracy.
Tracy’s crime rate has dropped by 22 percent during first three months of the year.
Teamsters Local 601, which represents workers at the H.J. Heinz Co. plant, is launching a campaign to keep the factory open despite Heinz plans to close it.
Dorothy Briggs is the new president of the Widowed Persons Club.
Laura Reich and Alvin Hermosura have been named Athletes of the Year at West High School.
Bill Draa, a vice principal of an elementary school in Manteca, has been hired as Banta Elementary School District’s new superintendent.
Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche Holdings has purchased the Indiana firm that owns Orthotech, a manufacturer of orthopedic products in Tracy.
50 years ago — 1972
Rain forced Tracy High graduation services to be moved from Peter B. Kyne Field into the school gymnasium.
Mary McClelland and Greg Smith were named winners of Efficiency Awards as the graduating class’s most-outstanding all-around members.
Outstanding graduates of St. Bernard’s School are Ralph Pombo, general excellence; Nancy Fisher, religion; and Charlene Rotherham and Daniel Leduc, loyalty.
J. David Damrell, a 1962 graduate of Tracy High, has earned a Ph.D. degree in sociology from UC Davis.
The Tracy City Council has given the green light for the city staff to move forward with plans to build a new city hall in the former Wainwright Village public-housing location. Twins Tom and Ted Eden, San Francisco architects, developed the plans.
75 years ago — 1947
Teresa Dal Porto has been elected student body president at Tracy High School. Alfred Ruiz will be senior class president.
Elsie Laurence is reigning as queen of the Holy Ghost celebration sponsored by the IPFES Portuguese society.
Richard Hastie, Bob Bell and Perry Walther. all 1947 graduates of Tracy High, are leaving on a motor trip throughout the U.S.
Sam Hill pitched a one-hit game as Hill’s Sporting Goods blasted the Eagles, 16-0, in Tracy softball action at Tracy Ballpark.
100 years ago — 1922
Plans to build a milk-processing plant in Tracy are moving forward, according to John Droge, president of the General Milk Co. Condensed milk will be a major product of the plant located at the corner of 11th and Orient (later MacArthur) streets.
Tracy’s fourth drug store is under construction on Central Avenue.
Diplomas have been awarded to 38 grammar school students during graduation ceremonies in the Central School auditorium.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.