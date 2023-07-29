This week in Tracy history
10 years ago— 2013
Kalvin “Kal” Waetzig, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, is the new president of the Tracy Rotary Club. He succeeds Nelson Hu.
Tracy High baseball team pitchers John Jaeger and Jonah Wesely have been selected for Cal High Sports all-state third team.
Kristen Marie Holtz, a 2009 graduate of Tracy High, has earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering at California Institute of Technology.
Charles Spikes is the new head football coach at Kimball High.
Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Mike Maciel has announced he will be a candidate for mayor in November 2014.
25 years ago — 1998
Four crop dusters did a fly-over at graveside services for Eric Trinkle, a local crop duster who died when his plane crashed into a Tracy area tomato field.
Dave Auchard, a veteran baseball umpire, is a member of an officiating crew at the Babe Ruth World Series in Louden County, Virginia.
Five local businesses have joined the Tracy Business Program organized by the Tracy Police Department to curtail thefts from local stores.
Natalie Spatafore-Wilson reigned as Bean Princess at the 1998 California Dry Bean Festival in downtown Tracy.
Suzanne Tucker, a Tracy Unified School District trustee, is a candidate for Tracy City Council.
50 years ago — 1973
A delegation of softball players attended the monthly meeting of the Tracy District Recreation Commission to plead for more softball diamonds.
Optometrist Bob Greenwood has been installed new president of the Tracy Rotary Club.
John Bethman, director of data systems at Defense Depot Tracy, has been awarded the Defense Supply Agency Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his leadership in developing the depot’s commuter systems.
Veteran Southern Pacific conductor Charles Croxton has made his “last run” to end a 44-year career with the railroad.
George’s Service Gassers pitchers Nate Bogetti and Joel Lial combined to pitch a no-hitter to pace the Gassers’ win over Hey, Culligan Man, 20-3, in National League youth-baseball action.
100 years ago — 1923
Calling for amendments, members of the Tracy City Council’s majority rejected approval of the map outlining the development of the land north of the West Side Irrigation Canal on property sold by the Adam Parker Estate to Stockton real estate firm of Eaton & Buckley.
County horticulturist H.H. Ladd visited Tracy to instruct local farmers in dealing with the growing grasshopper problem.
- Tracy Press archives
