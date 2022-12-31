This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Pam Warta of Tracy’s Home for the Holidays and Dick Spence of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club have been named Tracy Citizens of the Year.
Keldon Chase’s woodland display won first place in the home and gardens category of the annual Holiday Decorating Contest sponsored by the Tracy Rotary Club.
The inaugural Tracy’s Home for the Holidays generated $1,000 to both the Sunrise Rotary Club and Interfaith Ministries.
Tracy area school administrators are reviewing school safety policies in the wake of the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that left 20 students and six educators dead.
The Tracy City has decided not to call a special election to fill the vacancy on the council after Bob Elliott resigned. The council will appoint a successor.
Tracy gymnast Madison Pilger, 9, is aiming for a spot on the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team after attending a gymnastics program in Texas.
25 years ago — 1997
Mountain View Police Capt. Tim Neal has been selected Tracy’s new chief of police, succeeding interim Chief Bob Wasserman.
Naomi and Edgar Titsworth have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
West High’s Wolf Pack took a 63-54 win over Mira Loma in the Central Valley Tournament at Shasta City.
Students at Monte Vista Middle School have launched a project establishing a school garden of native plants.
City officials are studying the possibility of establishing a fixed-route bus system in Tracy.
Vini Sidhu, Trino Alfaro and Andrew Coleman have shared the Tracy High soccer team’s Most-Valuable Player award.
The Brighter Christmas “jail” raised $17,000 to provide food and toys for needy Tracy area families.
50 years ago — 1972
After living in the U.S. for 67 years, Tracyite James Mougas, a native of Greece, has become an American citizen.
The Tracy High board of trustees has agreed to have a student representative, but without a vote.
Manuel R. Furtado, longtime Tracy dairy leader, is representing this area on a committee opposed to the San Joaquin Valley drainage canal.
The temperature at the Banta Carbona Irrigation District office dipped to 23 degrees during a frosty morning.
Frank Marty has started a “Rent-a-Santa” project to provide a visit by St. Nick to needy Tracy families.
The Tracy office of the California Highway Patrol, founded in 1967, has achieved area office status.
Jill Tometich is the new leader of Pink Ladies volunteers of the Tracy Hospital Auxiliary.
75 years ago — 1947
Robert W. Milligan has been installed as master of Mount Oso Masonic Lodge.
Real estate and insurance broker C.E. “Pete” Ritter is the new president of the Tracy District Chamber of Commerce.
The Tracy High Band has accepted an invitation to perform at the East-West Shrine Game in San Francisco.
The Tracy Bulldogs downed Sonora 45-37, for their second Valley Oak League win. Tom Matthews topped Tracy’s scoring with 15 points.
100 years ago — 1922
The Bank of Tracy, located at the northwest corner of Eighth Street and Central Avenue, is changing its name to the American Bank, which has its headquarters in Oakland.
Three federal agents arrested James Farley on liquor charges at the former Ludwig tavern on East Sixth Street.
Some 400 Tracy residents signed a petition seeking to keep William Tschierschky as Tracy Postmaster.
- Tracy Press archives
