This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2013
West High’s robotics team created a robot able to carry bags of plastic foam pellets up and down. The robot is competing with other robots at the VEX world championships held at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Janice McClintock has been named new general manager of the Mountain House Community Services District. She was selected from among 60 applicants for the job.
Tracy Police used a special camera to apprehend two men they believed fired a handgun at a vehicle in central Tracy.
Tracy residents walked 1.6 miles in the annual event to raise funds for the Lou Gehrig’s decease (ALS) project.
Tracy High’s softball team claimed the top award at the Nor Cal Classic softball tournament. The Bulldogs won first in the platinum bracket, completing its undefeated record with an 8-0 win over Elk Grove.
25 years ago — 1998
Tracyites Willie and Lesley Serrato are training to run in the Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon in San Diego to raise funds for the Leukemia Society of America.
Two Tracy police officers who were killed in the line of duty in 1915 have been honored in Sacramento where the names of Benjamin Ingram and Frank Bodin were added to the plaque on the monument for fallen law enforcement officers.
Floats and horse riders were featured in the Tracy Pioneer Parade in the downtown. The parade honored Tracy’s history and its first citizens, James and Mary Eagan.
The 600-acre Patterson Pass Business Park west of town is seeking new distribution centers to augment the Safeway and Costco facilities already there.
50 years ago — 1973
John Degnin, a Kern County battalion chief, has been named Tracy’s new fire chief. He succeeds John Speed, who has returned to Vallejo.
S.K. “Sud” Neal, manager of the San Joaquin Hay Growers Association, has been promoted to be the hay-marketing cooperatives’ executive vice president. Leonard Cary is the new manager.
Florists Jim and Mildred Glotfelty joined forces with their daughter, Caren, for a skiing vacation in the Swiss Alps.
The city council has approved construction of 11 duplexes on Lincoln Boulevard.
Assistant City Manager John Aguilar has been hired as new city manager of Livingston, Merced County.
Tracy High Jazz Ensemble saxophonist Ron McLeod received top honors at the jazz festival at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento.
100 years ago — 1923
One man was shot by Tracy police officers and another sent to jail in a confrontation on Sixth Street.
Westside Union High School drama students presented their version of “Love Pirates of Hawaii” before a full house in the school auditorium.
The Tracy City Band has reorganized, but still needs more members, reported A.A. “Pop” Graham, director.
- Tracy Press archives
