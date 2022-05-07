This week in Tracy history
10 years ago— 2012
Stanley Arukwe and Aamini Silatrolu, both former members of West High football teams, received calls from the Arizona Cardinals (Arukwe) and the Carolina Panthers (Silatrolu) during the weekend of the National Football League 2012 draft.
The city of Tracy will revisit negotiations with Ellis over plans for an aquatics center.
Roger Birdsall, a one-time Tracy auto dealer, has announced he will be a candidate for City Council.
Tracy High pitcher Jonah Wesley pitched his second no-hitter of the season as the Bulldogs blanked Lincoln of Stockton, 2-0.
Ground has been broken to start construction of the sports complex on former Holly Sugar property in north Tracy.
Lou George and other survivors of cancer took part in a reception at the West Valley Mall as a preview of the 2012 Relay for Life.
25 years ago — 1997
Frank deSoto has been installed as new exalted ruler of the Tracy Elks Lodge. He vows to increase membership during his year in office.
Big 5 Sporting Goods has announced it is opening a store in the West Valley Mall. Opening day is scheduled for September.
Tracy High’s mock-trial team finished in the top eight at the State Mock-trial Championships in Sacramento.
The WestValleyChristianAcademy is scheduled to open in the fall at TracyCommunityChurch.
Christina Johansen, 13, is the Tracy Boys and Girls Clubs Lowell Avenue “Member of the Year.” Tameka Smith won the honor for the GuadalupeCenter club.
Silas “Chuck “Royster is building a pile of tires at an abandoned gravel pit south of town.
A nonprofit housing-development agency is building 37 low-cost houses south of town for “the working poor.”
Parker Electric, which was opened in 1945, is closing its doors for good.
50 years ago — 1972
Cloyce Brooksher has been promoted from sergeant to lieutenant at the Tracy Police Department. (He later became chief.)
The BantaSchool building constructed in 1927 is up for sale at $70,000.
The Tracy High Lab Band has won its second Superior rating at the University of Nevada-Reno Jazz Festival.
Frank Abston, a gourmet cook, is teaching a cooking class at the TracyAdultSchool.
Carolyn Jackson, a 10-year-old member of Girl Scout Troop 729, sold a record 151 Girl Scout Cookies during the recent cookie sale.
Construction of an industrial-waste-disposal plant has been proposed for the Midway area in the hills west of Tracy.
75 years ago — 1947
Home runs by Harold Lowery, Norman Ritter and Russell Holcomb paced the Tracy High Bulldogs to a 16-4 smashing of Patterson on the home diamond.
Shipments of asparagus in 1947 from the Cochran and Half Moon sheds in Tracy have totaled 450 carloads for a new record high.
A new enlarged, equipped and re-arranged Terminal Grill is reopening at the corner of Sixth and Central, according to owner Charles Clark. (The Station restaurant now occupies the location.)
Another $41,000 is needed to complete construction of TracyCommunityMemorialHospital.
100 years ago — 1922
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Finck were killed when their machine was crushed under the wheels of a train in Stockton. Henry Finck was one of the early settlers from Germany.
Tracy Odd Fellows celebrated in the Odd Fellows Hall on Sixth Street the103rd anniversary of the founding of IOOF.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.