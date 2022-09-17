This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Willie Nelson and his trusty guitar, Trigger, took to the Grand Theatre stage for two nights for concerts that rocked the local audiences. It was the opening night for the Grand’s season.
The American flag flew at half-staff above the Fire Department Administration Building on Sept. 11 to honor those who died 11 years earlier in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York City.
Kimball High’s Jaguars blanked West’s Wolf Pack, 34-0, at Don Nicholson Stadium. Running back Gaige Allen led the Kimball attack with 112 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown run.
This year’s Mexican Independence Day parade started at Sixth and Central instead of city hall as in past years.
25 years ago — 1997
Tracy Farmers Market, which is held Wednesday evenings on West 10th Street, is having its best year, reports Cynthia Petrig, special-events coordinator of the Downtown Tracy Business Improvement Area.
A walkout of BART workers has caused traffic jams for commuters heading over the Altamont Pass.
Joanne Marsh Souchek is beginning her second year as president of Tracy Inner Wheel, a women’s service club.
Conrad Trevino has marked 37 years attending softball games at Tracy Ballpark.
The Tracy City Council overturned a planning commission ruling approving building a truck stop at the corner of Tracy Boulevard and Larch Road.
The Tracy Planning Commission has given its approval to the Tracy Hills development south of town. Final action must be given by the Tracy City Council.
50 years ago — 1972
Richard Fairbanks has retired from the Holly Sugar Corp., ending a 38-year career in the sugar industry. He has been warehouse leader since 1953.
The 61 Club captured the championship of the Tracy Men’s Fast Pitch Softball Tournament with a 4-2 win over Mi Ranchito.
Sharon Amaral of Helms Tractor was top hitter in the Women’s Slow Pitch “A” League with a .556 batting average.
Ethel Moquin of Tracy has been named one of the outstanding elementary teachers in the United States, based on educational and community activities.
Larry Steves has become manager of Center Appliance. He has been in the appliance business for 16 years.
School enrollment in Tracy schools is continuing its downward trend, opening the school year with 149 fewer students than a year ago, according to Louis Bohn, assistant Superintendent of Tracy Public Schools.
75 years ago — 1947
Two Colorado State College graduates have joined the Tracy High faculty as the new school year begins. Maxine Fairchild teaches typing, and Betty Adams, girls’ physical education.
Milton McFadden, 50, was killed in a deer-hunting accident in Ospital Canyon south of town. He has operated Tracy Auto Wreckers and a local service station.
Some 200 people attended the Banta Farm Center barbecue at Banta School.
Tracy High has opened its school year with an enrollment of 630 students.
100 years ago — 1922
Apricots grown at the Whitehall Estates farm north of Tracy captured the blue ribbons at the California State Fair in Sacramento.
White fig trees have produced high-quality fruit at the A.R. Arnold experimental farm south of town.
Work at paving 11th Street is moving along, according to the contractor, J.E. Johnson.
- Tracy Press archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.