This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Tickets have gone on sale for the Sept. 12 and 13 Willie Nelson Family Live Concert at the Grand Theatre.
Kaitlyn Frye, 12-year-old Tracy girl, won the top prize in youth division of the Northern California Piecemakers Quilt Show at Lake Almanor.
Former Tracy Mayor Richard O. “Dick” Hastie, has died at the age of 83. In 1986, he was Tracy’s first directly-elected mayor. The Tracy Boys and Girls Clubs clubhouse on Lowell Avenue is named for him.
Tracy schools have added pre-kindergarten classes to conform with a new state mandate.
Tracy firefighters are among crews fighting the Tehama County fire that has destroyed 84 structures.
Shannon Bancroft is the new vice principal at Merrill F. West High School.
25 years ago — 1997
Triple-digit heat is continuing in Tracy at least through the week.
More than $6,000 worth of items were stolen from a residential garage on Horseshoe Loop.
The 11th annual Tracy Bean Festival attracted a record number of attendees estimated at 50,000.
Leprino Foods Co. is seeking additional sewage capacity from the city of Tracy in order to expand its cheese factory.
West High junior Jeanine Haldi has returned from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, where she competed in an international volleyball tournament.
The City Council has allocated $1,900 to upgrade facilities of the city’s public-access TV channel.
Kerry Bell has resigned as girls’ varsity basketball coach at West High to take a job close to her new home in Antioch.
50 years ago — 1972
Closing of the Carbona station of the Western Pacific Railroad is being opposed by local customers, including Triple E Produce and Defense Depot Tracy.
Aubrey L. “Bud” Halford has been promoted to the rank of captain of the Tracy Fire Department.
Bruce Keplinger, quarterback of the 1971 Tracy High football team, has received a “full ride” scholarship from the University of the Pacific.
Yukio Yamasaki, a state senator in Japan, is visiting relatives in Tracy, including the Yamasaki and Yasui families.
Esther Poet, a pioneer Tracy school bus driver, has completed 45 years of driving without an accident.
Rep. John McFall (D-Manteca) visited the New Jerusalem Drainage and Watershed District. The district had received federal funding during construction.
75 years ago — 1947
Construction has started on the Tracy Pumping Plant of the Central Valley Project. Sharing the $5,888,695 contract are four construction companies.
Practice sessions have started for the 1947 Tracy High football team coached by Raymond James.
Michael Volpi, 60, of Tracy, was killed when struck by a car while crossing a street in San Diego. He was visiting his son, Roy Volpi, a U.S. Navy fighter pilot who was an ace in downing Japanese planes in the Pacific during World War II.
100 years ago — 1922
A murder suspect charged with killing a special deputy in the Southern Pacific yard, has been declared legally insane and won’t be prosecuted.
A contract has been awarded for two electric arches to cover 11th Street on both entrances to Tracy. The word “Tracy” will adorn the top of both arches, a project of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
- Tracy Press archives
