This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2012
Nancy Young was top vote-getter in winning a seat on the the Tracy City Council. She will join re-elected Councilman Mike Maciel and Mayor Brent Ives.
City Council member Bob Elliott has been elected to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
Dave Payne, first full-time sports editor of the Tracy Press, died in South Carolina at the age of 72. After starting his career at the Press, he joined the San Jose Mercury-News sports staff.
The San Joaquin County Grand Jury has indicted two men for the murder of a 23-year-old Tracy man. The two indicted men are charged with the murder of Anthony Sosa Jr.
The Tracy City Council has approved James Rogers, developer of the proposed Spirit of California sports park, to work with the city staff in planning the multi-use project.
25 years ago — 1997
Former Central School students were present in full force for the dedication of Wanda Hirsch Elementary School.
City officials answered questions at a public forum about Tracy’s future growth.
West High’s Wolf Pack dumped Sonora, 34-12, in a homecoming victory.
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors turned thumbs down on the proposed new town in the New Jerusalem area. Saving productive farm land was the board’s major reason for denial.
The City of Tracy has received 28 candidates for chief of police, reported City Manager Fred Diaz.
50 years ago — 1972
A development plan for the second unit of Green Oaks Mobile Home Park has been approved by the city planning commission.
A grand opening has been held for the Tracy office of Northern California Savings and Loan Association. The Tracy High Band took part.
Bill Sutton, chief inspector for the Tracy Rural Fire Department’s Banta station for 23 years has retired. He was given a surprise retirement party by the Rural Firemen’s Auxiliary.
Members of the famed Cal football “Thunder Team” of 1937 gathered at the home of Al and Mary Souza for a reunion. John Meek of Union Island was quarterback and captain of the team.
75 years ago — 1937
The new Douglas Market, including the Hahn Fruit Mart, has been opened for business on Central Avenue.
St. Bernard’s Catholic Parish has launched a fund-raising campaign to construct new church buildings to replace the existing buildings at the corner of Eighth Street and Central Avenue
100 years ago — 1922
The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is planning to plant 14 miles of shade trees along the Lincoln Highway from the Alameda County line on the west to near Mossdale on the east.
The new 1923 Chevrolet is now on display at the Highway Garage on 11th Street.
- Tracy Press archives
