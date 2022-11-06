Was the abandoned Byron Hot Springs Hotel really haunted ? The question was posed last week, and at least some young people gave a positive answer when they visited it on Halloween.
But as I mentioned last week, there is much more to the history of Byron Hot Springs buildings than providing grist for the haunted-house mill.
A book published in 2006 by Arcadia Publishing in its Images of America series is one of the most recent and complete accounts. Bay Area historian Carol Jensen worked closely with the East Contra Costa Historical Society and Byron historian Kathy Leighton to collect information and photos
The history of Byron Hot Springs has any number of interesting twists and turns, but I must concentrate on the three hotel buildings and how they related to the spa’s development and ultimate demise.
The first of three hotel buildings, a combination of wooden structures, was created in 1878 when Lewis Mead, the first owner, built bath houses over the hot springs, remodeling existing buildings to form a hotel complex.
That original hotel, however, had a short life. It burned to the ground in July 1901. It was reported that the hotel staff took the 14 guests to safe ground outside the burning main structure.
The second hotel was built in 1902, immediately after the first one burned down. It was described as being Moorish style designed by James and Meredith Reid, two architect brothers who also designed the Hotel Del Coronado near San Diego and the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.
Construction of the second hotel building was started soon after the fire of 1901. Although more substantial than the first hotel’s wooden structures, it, too, was destroyed by fire, in July 1912,
The No. 2 hotel building was replaced two years later, in 1914, by the third hotel, the three-story brick and concrete structure that although trashed inside and out, stands today.
The building was the scene of Byron Hot Springs’ heydays in the 1920s and 1930s, when any number of Hollywood stars made it their favorite, sometimes scandalous, retreat.
Byron Hot Springs was closed in 1938, and then after the United States entered World War II on Dec. 7, 1941. Byron Hot Springs was given a new life, one that it became best known for.
In 1943, the U.S. Amy took over Byron Hot Springs and made it an ultra-secret prisoner of war interrogation center with Army and Navy intelligence sections.
Most of the POWs were Japanese, numbering 3,200. Many were taken prisoner from damaged ships, including a submarine, and also during ground combat in the South Pacific islands.
Predictions that the Japanese would not give up any useful information proved false. Some quite important information, including design plans of Japanese ships and the location of the Mitsubishi aircraft engine factory on the Japanese main island, proved valuable U.S. intelligence.
There were also 250 German POWs, including one general captured in North Africa and a U-boat crew that had executed one of their own who had been branded a traitor by providing information to the U.S.
The interrogation base, surrounded by high fences and guard towers, was given several names during the war. One, most often used, was P.O. Box 651, Tracy, Cal. (the Tracy Post Office address of the interrogation base), and the other was Camp Tracy.
Over the years, I checked out the exterior and interior of the third and still-standing building several times while gathering information for stories and columns in the Press and witnessed its deterioration.
Although badly damaged, the surviving Byron Hot Springs Hotel remains the source of interest and conjecture. Whether it’s haunted, I’ll have to refer you to former Press columnist Pat Craig about that. The last time I heard from Pat, he was living in Nebraska, but where he is now is unknown to me. It’s another mystery surrounding P.O. Box 651, Tracy, Cal.
