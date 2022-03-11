With the 2022 general election still 8 months away the field of candidates for local office is growing. On Friday two candidates for Tracy City Council announced their intention to run for office in the Nov. 8 election.
Tracy City Clerk Adrianne Richardson confirmed this week that Dan Evans and Alice English have filed their statements of intention to run for Tracy City Council. It brings the total number of council candidates to four, with two, Dan Arriola and Williams Muetzenberg, filing their statements of intention last year. Richardson confirmed that Mayor Nancy Young has also filed her statement of intention to run for re-election.
Evans and English made their announcements during a gathering on Friday at Nirvaana Banquet and Event Center in the Northgate Village shopping center on Pescadero Avenue. People on-hand at the event to lend their support included San Joaquin County Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman, former mayor of Tracy.
Both Evans and English, in a statement released this week, said that Tracy needs new leadership that will be transparent and accountable.
Evans holds a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management and has 27 years of experience in the field, managing projects with budgets up to $140 million. He is a member of the Measure V Resident Oversight Committee and is on the board of Tracy Crime Stoppers.
“For years, we’ve all watched the disfunction displayed by the city council and today we can see the results. Violent crime is on the rise, Legacy Fields has still not been completed, our roadways are stressed and crumbling, the homeless population continues to increase and is taking over our parks, and our main employment opportunities in Tracy are $20-an-hour warehouse jobs while builders construct 2,000 square foot homes for $760,000,” Evans said.
English is co-founder of Tracy Community Advocates, is a board member with the Woman’s Small Business Network of San Joaquin County, is a member of the Southside Community Organization, and is an advocate for the Tracy Nature Park. She has also served with the San Joaquin County Redistricting Committee, Tracy’s Transportation Advisory Commission, and is a member of the Tracy Woman’s Club board and the Tracy Hispanic Business Group.
“The quality of life for residents here in Tracy is in decline and our leaders have lost touch with the wants and needs of those they represent. The consequences of their actions and inactions are obvious to even the casual observer. Public safety, public amenities, and general infrastructure, just to name a few, have not improved,” she said.
They enter a race that already includes incumbent Councilman Dan Arriola, who was elected in 2018 after serving on the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education. He filed his statement of intention last year, as did William Muetzenberg, who ran for Tracy City Council in 2020. Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas is completing her second term on the council, and is ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits.
Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, who was elected to the Tracy City Council in 2012 and was elected mayor in 2020, also filed her statement of intention last year, and will run for re-election in November.
