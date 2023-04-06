Tracy Police arrested two people on Tuesday in connection with a pair of shootings, one on Friday, the other on Monday.
The first incident was reported at 9:58 p.m. Friday night. In that incident shots were fired at a home on the 2300 block of Bessie Avenue, between 23rd Street and Grant Line Road. The shooter had fled the area before police arrived, but bystanders provided information on a teenage suspect and the suspect vehicle.
Police got another call of a drive-by shooting on the 1300 block of West 11th Street near the intersection with Lincoln Boulevard. In both cases police were informed that there were two suspects involved, and the same victims were targeted in both incidents. No injuries were reported in either incident, and a car was reportedly damaged in the 11th Street incident.
On Tuesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. police got a call from Lincoln Park, where the two suspects said they wanted to turn themselves in. Police arrived and arrested both without further incident.
One of the suspects, Andres Duran, 18, was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, destroying evidence and conspiracy to commit a crime and was held without bail pending a Thursday afternoon court hearing in Manteca. The teenager, whose name was not released, faces similar charges and was taken to Juvenile Hall.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.