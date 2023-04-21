Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after graffiti with racial hate overtones was discovered at Hawkins Elementary School on Friday morning.
Tracy police identified the 18 year old as Angel Aguilar of Tracy. The 17-year-old was not named because of their age.
Police say the investigation began when they responded at 8 a.m. to a report of vandalism at the school, 475 Darlene Lane, where they found the graffiti.
Officers along with detectives from the general investigations unit and school staff were able to identify Aguilar and the other teen as the suspects.
Both were taken into custody at a Tracy home shortly after noon on Friday.
Aguilar was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on one charge of vandalism/hate crime. The 17-year-old was taken to juvenile hall for the same charge.
In a written statement Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington said,” We will never tolerate any act of hatred or bias-motivated crime in our community. Our patrol officers and investigators immediately started working on this case and, with the assistance of staff from the Jefferson School District, were able to make arrests within hours of the crime being discovered.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Danly Daniel, (209) 831-6600 or Danly.Daniel@TracyPD .com.
